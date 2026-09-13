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China's Xi proposes BRICS 'open-source AI zone'

CHINA
2 hours ago
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China's President Xi Jinping attends the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 13, 2026. (AFP)
China's President Xi Jinping attends the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 13, 2026. (AFP)

China will lead the creation of an "open-source zone for artificial intelligence" for BRICS countries, President Xi Jinping said Sunday at a summit of the 11-nation group in New Delhi.

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Chinese AI companies produce world-leading open-source AI models -- whose underlying code is accessible for adaptation by users -- while US developers have favoured closed-door approaches.

The proposal, part of the Chinese leader's "initiative on open-source and inclusive AI", included a promise to "support cooperation in the development and application of large language models", according to a readout of Xi's speech from state broadcaster CCTV.

The initiative would also include establishing "specialised research and training on AI" for BRICS countries, with the goal of "building an open ecosystem for AI", Xi said.

The BRICS bloc, which includes China, Russia and India, was created in 2009 as a forum for major emerging economies seeking greater influence in institutions dominated by Western powers.

Xi also called for establishing a "broad, consensus-based global AI governance framework".

Xi is expected to visit the United States this month for talks with President Donald Trump, with AI governance likely to be part of their discussions as fears grow that the world risks losing control of the rapidly developing technology.

(AFP)

BRICSXi JinpingAI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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