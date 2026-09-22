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WORLD

Cambodia opens 'No. 8 Park' scam compound to media ahead of international conference

WORLD
16 mins ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Cambodia authorities on Monday gave about 78 journalists from nearly 40 domestic and international media outlets rare access to "No. 8 Park," a large-scale scam compound in Prey Veng province capable of housing about 20,000 people.

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Aerial photos showed the compound resembles a large residential development or gated commercial city, with densely packed multi-storey buildings housing offices, dormitories, restaurants, supermarkets, nightclubs and network facilities, centred on an artificial lake. Media described it as a self-contained "city within a city."

The compound, also known as Meun Chey Commercial City or Legend Park, is located in Kampong Trabaek district near National Road 8 and covers about 120 hectares. Construction began in 2023, with some areas operational before completion.

Inside, journalists found rooms set up to resemble foreign law enforcement offices, including one with signage for the "Singapore Police Force Commercial Affairs Department," believed to be used by scammers posing as police and financial crime investigators during video calls. One room featured a Chinese slogan: "Please don't pretend to work hard, because the result won't act with you."

The site has numerous access gates and CCTV cameras throughout. Analysts say the tight surveillance could be used both to keep outsiders out and to monitor trafficked workers.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
+3
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The compound is operated by Cambodian company Legend Innovation. The UK government sanctioned the company and its director, Eang Soklim, in March, describing No. 8 Park as Cambodia's largest scam operation, capable of holding up to 20,000 trafficked workers forced into online fraud.

Blockchain analysis firm Elliptic said in February that Legend Innovation had links to the sanctioned Prince Group through company phone numbers and business records. It also found that Huione Group's payment and logistics businesses operated within the compound, with crypto addresses of 10 merchants receiving about US$393,000 in USDT in January alone.

The media tour was arranged ahead of an international anti-scam conference in Phnom Penh on Wednesday and Thursday, attended by representatives from more than 20 countries and three major international organisations.

Cambodia says it has investigated over 830 suspected scam sites, raided 663 and dismantled 86 large compounds since July 2025, deporting over 20,000 foreign suspects. However, experts say some groups have shifted to smaller, dispersed operations in guesthouses, homes and cafes, and that the true test is whether masterminds and financial networks are uprooted.

Cambodia scam compound cyber fraud

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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