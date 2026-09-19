logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

OpenAI's Sam Altman to brief UN Security Council next week

WORLD
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman sits for a conversation with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff at Salesforce's Dreamforce conference at the Moscone Center on September 15, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Dreamforce is an annual event that highlights the company's technologies and encourages professional networking. Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images/AFP
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman sits for a conversation with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff at Salesforce's Dreamforce conference at the Moscone Center on September 15, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Dreamforce is an annual event that highlights the company's technologies and encourages professional networking. Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images/AFP

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will brief the United Nations Security Council next week during the annual gathering of world leaders for the UN General Assembly, the company said Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The meeting is being organized by France, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the 15-member Security Council, and comes as major players in the industry have said a slowdown in AI development could be necessary out of safety concerns.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called for coordinated international action to address AI risks as fears rise about the dangers of the fast-evolving technology.

"National action is essential. But global coordination is also indispensable," Guterres told reporters.

Concerns about AI safety have escalated in recent weeks, with workers at major AI developers resigning over concerns about the dangers posed by the technology.

Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei published an essay soon after urging caution.

"We must slow the pace at which we improve the capabilities of AI models," he wrote.

Altman and tech titan Elon Musk lent their support to the idea, as did Google DeepMind's Demis Hassabis, who himself has called for a US-led global regulatory body for the technology.

President Donald Trump has dismissed warnings against AI risks as a "hoax" and pushed back against calls for tighter oversight.

AFP

OpenAISam AltmanUNSecurity Council

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Ed Sheeran performs during the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden, in New York City, U.S., December 12, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Ed Sheeran returns to stage after Palestinian controversy
WORLD
7 hours ago
Photo by KARL MONDON / AFP This combination of pictures created on September 18, 2026 shows
Nvidia, OpenAI CEOs to attend Xi dinner at White House
CHINA
9 hours ago
China's RoboTechnik to launch US$800 million Hong Kong listing on September 21, sources say
FINANCE
18-09-2026 21:22 HKT
People drive past a billboard about the Strait of Hormuz, on a building in Tehran, Iran, September 16, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
As Iran war grinds on, Trump to face skeptical world leaders at UN
WORLD
18-09-2026 16:13 HKT
A general view shows the results of the voting during the 11th emergency special session of the 193-member U.N. General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mideast turmoil, AI set to dominate UN gathering of world leaders
WORLD
18-09-2026 12:36 HKT
OpenAI and The New York Times logos are seen in this illustration taken December 27, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
NYT alleges Microsoft, OpenAI knew using news content was theft
WORLD
18-09-2026 12:13 HKT
A sign of Xpeng is seen on Xpeng's new flagship SUV GX, after a launch event for the car, in Beijing, China May 20, 2026. REUTER
China's Xpeng plans to offer tech solutions to foreign automakers
INNOVATION
17-09-2026 22:24 HKT
Visitor look at their phone next to an Open AI's logo during the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the telecom industry's biggest annual gathering, in Barcelona on February 26, 2024. AFP
OpenAI to regularly disclose AI misbehavior, warns safety challenges remain
INNOVATION
17-09-2026 18:58 HKT
The Minab school, which was damaged in a strike on February 28, in Minab, Iran, August 27, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
UN mission finds grounds to believe US committed war crimes in Iran, and Tehran crimes against humanity
WORLD
17-09-2026 18:14 HKT
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman sits for a conversation with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff at Salesforce's Dreamforce conference at the Moscone Center on September 15, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Dreamforce is an annual event that highlights the company's technologies and encourages professional networking. Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images/AFP
OpenAI reveals six new cases of AI misbehavior, vows transparency
WORLD
17-09-2026 16:32 HKT
Mainland visitor sparks debate over Hong Kong subway escalator etiquette
SOCIAL BUZZ
18-09-2026 12:19 HKT
logo
(Video) Boy narrowly escapes fatal accident after darting across Yau Tong road
NEWS
18-09-2026 19:14 HKT
IG@joannawietrzyk
HYROX incontinence controversy: PUMA removes Joanna Wietrzyk pages from some websites, sparking split speculation
WORLD
18-09-2026 05:47 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.