logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

UN mission finds grounds to believe US committed war crimes in Iran, and Tehran crimes against humanity

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
The Minab school, which was damaged in a strike on February 28, in Minab, Iran, August 27, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
The Minab school, which was damaged in a strike on February 28, in Minab, Iran, August 27, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

A UN fact-finding mission on Iran said on Thursday it had reasonable grounds to believe the United States was behind two military strikes on a school and sports facility in Iran in February, and that these constituted war crimes.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

It also found that Iranian authorities committed crimes against humanity during their deadly crackdown on anti-government protests.

The findings in a new report by the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran, to be submitted to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, examined the US's conduct during the Iran war that began in February and the Iranian government's response to nationwide unrest that begun in late December.

The Iranian and US permanent missions in Geneva did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

US officials have previously said military operations are conducted in accordance with the law of armed conflict, while Iran has consistently rejected allegations of systematic rights violations.

MINAB SCHOOL STRIKE

The UN experts said they found reasonable grounds to believe US forces were responsible for an attack on the Shajareh Tayyebeh Primary School in the city of Minab, where more than 150 people were killed, including around 120 schoolchildren, according to Iranian officials.

The attack constituted an indiscriminate attack causing civilian deaths and damage to civilian infrastructure, amounting to a war crime under international law, the mission concluded.

According to the report, the US relied on intelligence suggesting a senior Iranian military commander was present at the site but failed to adequately verify the information before launching the strike. Investigators said the failure to update targeting intelligence and confirm the building was a military objective amounted to more than mere negligence.

"Rather, the US directed the strikes at the building of the school while being aware of a substantial risk of striking a civilian object and acting recklessly as regards the possibility that this would happen."

In June US President Donald Trump said that "nobody" purposefully attacked a girls' school in ​Iran in February, citing an investigation into the incident. Reuters first ‌reported that an initial internal U.S. military investigation showed US forces were likely responsible for the fatal strike in Minab in southern Iran.

The Pentagon has ​since elevated the probe but it has not published any ​preliminary findings.

UN experts said the school was a clearly identifiable civilian object and found no evidence that it was being used for military purposes.

The experts reached a similar conclusion over a strike on a sports centre in Lamerd. The report said the attack damaged nearby residential buildings and a school and killed and injured 22 civilians. It concluded that the strike was indiscriminate and therefore constituted a war crime.

US Central Command said in a statement in March that US forces did not launch any strikes into the city of Lamerd on that day.

IRAN ABUSES

The UN mission probe found that the Iranian authorities carried out a widespread and systematic attack against civilians during protests that erupted in late December last year, involving unlawful killings, torture, arbitrary detention, enforced disappearances and severe restrictions on freedom of expression.

Rights groups say bystanders were among those killed during the biggest crackdown since Shi'ite Muslim clerics took power in the 1979 revolution. Tehran blamed "terrorists and rioters" backed by exiled opponents and foreign foes the US and Israel.

The probe said it could not independently verify the death toll, but that it believed the number of dead and injured was likely far higher than official figures which say 3,038 people were killed, and 25,000 people injured.

The government's response to the protests - including violence and killings, cutting off the internet and use of the death penalty, marked a significant escalation from previous patterns of suppressing dissent, the report said.

Reuters

UNUSwar crimesIranTehrancrimes against humanity

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS
Japan, US discussing chip factory construction as part of US$550 billion investment talks, Nikkei reports
INNOVATION
37 mins ago
A man waves Pakistan's flag in Islamabad, Pakistan, May 11, 2025. REUTERS
Pakistan eyes bigger China swap line, expects US financing decision soon
FINANCE
2 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman hold hands during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
Trump hopes Iran war nearing end as Houthi-Saudi fighting escalates
WORLD
2 hours ago
A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS
China's yuan inches higher as midpoint rate firmer despite US rate hike
FINANCE
3 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
Goldman Sachs sees October Fed hike after hawkish signal
FINANCE
4 hours ago
US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 10, 2023. REUTERS
Foreign holdings of US Treasuries in July down for 2nd straight month, data shows
FINANCE
7 hours ago
Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS
US official says upcoming spectrum auctions could generate more than US$100 billion
FINANCE
8 hours ago
North Korea's Vice Defence Minister Kim Kang Il looks on before a plenary session at the Beijing Xiangshan Forum in Beijing, China September 17, 2026. REUTERS/Florence Lo
North Korea says US-led arms buildup justifies expanding nuclear force
WORLD
8 hours ago
Shoppers show up early for the Black Friday sales at the King of Prussia shopping mall in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 26, 2021. REUTERS
US retail sales rebound sharply in August
FINANCE
22 hours ago
An employee walks past the logo of SK Hynix at its headquarters in Seongnam, South Korea, April 25, 2016. REUTERS
SK Hynix in talks with Intel about deal to make memory chips in US for the first time, sources say
INNOVATION
22 hours ago
fb/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand
Thai King flies own jet to Vietnam for state visit, Queen serves as co-pilot
WORLD
16-09-2026 05:41 HKT
Jockey Club cancels September 20 Sha Tin race meeting over Tung Chee-hwa funeral
NEWS
16-09-2026 14:52 HKT
Officer injured in 2005 knife attack dies after over 20 years paralysed
NEWS
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.