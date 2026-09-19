logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Ed Sheeran returns to stage after Palestinian controversy

WORLD
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Ed Sheeran performs during the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden, in New York City, U.S., December 12, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Ed Sheeran performs during the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden, in New York City, U.S., December 12, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

Protesters and police were expected to greet concertgoers in Philadelphia on Saturday for pop superstar Ed Sheeran's first show since he became embroiled in controversy set off by his opening act's pro-Palestinian comments.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Rapper Macklemore was booted from Sheeran's US Loop Tour on Monday after the owners of stadiums hosting upcoming shows objected to his shouting "Free Palestine" onstage in New Jersey earlier this month.

Sheeran has denied being behind the decision to remove Macklemore, saying his tour's promoter was responsible.

But four supporting acts soon quit the "Shape of You" singer's tour. They included Sheeran's backing band as well as performer Finneas, who rose to fame collaborating with his pop superstar sister Billie Eilish.

At a time when a growing number of artists are speaking out against the conflict in Gaza and West Bank settler violence, the 35-year-old British performer has maintained his apolitical stance.

"I am not complicit. I have my personal views on this devastating conflict. Just because I choose not to speak publicly, it doesn't mean I don't have them, and it doesn't mean I don't care," he said on Instagram on Tuesday.

However, he said, "those who come to my shows do not expect a political forum."

The former busker-turned-superstar, accused by critics of failing to stand up to the stadium owners, has been targeted by boycott calls over the controversy.

"Clearly, there's some real discontent around how this whole situation is being managed, and he's definitely having to do some brand reputation management," said Gretchen Larsen, a professor specializing in the music industry at Durham University Business School in the UK.

 

- Solo show? -

 

No new opening acts or backing bands have been announced, and it was not known how Sheeran planned to carry out his show at Lincoln Financial Field in the eastern US city of Philadelphia on Saturday night.

A pro-Palestinian rally organized by local groups was scheduled to take place near the venue in the afternoon.

City police told AFP there would be an "appropriate police presence" to "help ensure the safety of concertgoers, employees and neighborhood residents."

On the resale market, tickets for the show have been changing hands at a slightly brisker pace since Monday when compared to previous dates on Sheeran's tour, according to tracking site TicketData.

"Some share of the audience isn't tuned in to anything political, or is completely indifferent to it, and has only just now become aware that Ed Sheeran is even playing their city. They're buying tickets with zero connection to the controversy," site founder Keith Pagello said.

The price of the cheapest tickets had fallen from $123 on Monday to $67 by Friday afternoon.

Pagello said the decline was not necessarily linked to the row, as it is common for concert ticket prices to drop as the event date approaches.

AFP

Ed SheeranstagePalestinecontroversy

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
China's RoboTechnik to launch US$800 million Hong Kong listing on September 21, sources say
FINANCE
21 hours ago
Ed Sheeran performs during the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden, in New York City, U.S., December 12, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Doom Loop? Ed Sheeran struggles against Gaza tide
WORLD
18-09-2026 13:15 HKT
A sign of Xpeng is seen on Xpeng's new flagship SUV GX, after a launch event for the car, in Beijing, China May 20, 2026. REUTER
China's Xpeng plans to offer tech solutions to foreign automakers
INNOVATION
17-09-2026 22:24 HKT
Rapper Macklemore performs during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games, in Duesseldorf, Germany, September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/ File Photo
Ed Sheeran's openings quit tour after Macklemore dumped for pro-Palestinian remarks
WORLD
17-09-2026 15:41 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Goldman Sachs sees October Fed hike after hawkish signal
FINANCE
17-09-2026 15:02 HKT
Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS
US official says upcoming spectrum auctions could generate more than US$100 billion
FINANCE
17-09-2026 11:27 HKT
Ed Sheeran performs during the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden, in New York City, U.S., December 12, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Ed Sheeran says dropping Macklemore from US concert tour was not his decision
WORLD
16-09-2026 09:20 HKT
A Pony.ai Robotaxi is displayed at the booth in Shanghai, China April 24, 2025. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
China's Pony.ai unveils latest robotruck model as it targets European sales
INNOVATION
14-09-2026 20:10 HKT
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York building is seen in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., December 16, 2017. REUTERS
Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan expect September Fed hike as inflation lingers
FINANCE
14-09-2026 16:12 HKT
China's Ligent seeks about $5.67 billion in Hong Kong IPO, targets AI-related expansion
FINANCE
14-09-2026 10:44 HKT
Mainland visitor sparks debate over Hong Kong subway escalator etiquette
SOCIAL BUZZ
18-09-2026 12:19 HKT
logo
(Video) Boy narrowly escapes fatal accident after darting across Yau Tong road
NEWS
23 hours ago
IG@joannawietrzyk
HYROX incontinence controversy: PUMA removes Joanna Wietrzyk pages from some websites, sparking split speculation
WORLD
18-09-2026 05:47 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.