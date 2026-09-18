logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Oversight Board blasts 'inadequate' Meta safeguards for AI deepfakes

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
A Meta logo is seen at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 14, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A Meta logo is seen at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 14, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Meta on Thursday moved to remove AI-generated videos targeting two women, including a British politician, after the tech giant's Oversight Board blasted its "fundamentally inadequate" safeguards against proliferating deepfakes.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Oversight Board, the quasi-independent body the company funds to review its moderation decisions, earlier Thursday demanded that Meta remove the fabricated videos from its platforms, saying the cases undermined its own policies on hate speech, misinformation and harassment.

The first AI-generated video depicted a Labour Party councilor in Scotland making incendiary comments about refugees. There was no public record of the politician making the comment and the video showed telltale signs of fabrication, including audio that was not synchronized to her facial movements.

The second fabricated video targeted a Muslim woman campaigner in Europe and sought to discredit her role as a health advocate by falsely depicting her consuming junk food while giving advice about mindful eating and engaging in absurd exercises.

The board said Meta's policies are "consistently and fundamentally inadequate" to address the growing flood of AI-generated content on its platforms, which include Facebook and Instagram.

"From politicians to private citizens, AI-generated deepfakes are increasingly being used to harass and silence women from engaging in public discourse," Oversight Board Cochair Pamela San Martin said in a statement.

"These cases demonstrate a broader, troubling pattern in which women who engage publicly on issues are disproportionately subjected to harassment and misinformation."

The Oversight Board's decisions on individual cases are binding on Meta, but its broader policy recommendations are not.

Meta said it welcomed the board's decision in both cases and will comply within seven days.

"Meta and other social media platforms need more robust policies to address the proliferation of deepfakes, including a much stronger approach to labeling deceptive content, stricter penalties for repeat offenders, and the removal of deepfakes harassing private individuals," said San Martin.

Last week, the board urged Meta not to replace professional fact-checking with Community Notes, a crowdsourced model for debunking falsehoods popularized by billionaire Elon Musk's platform X.

The plea came after Meta said it had begun testing Community Notes in 16 Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America, in a step toward replacing its fact-checking program.

AFP currently works in 26 languages with Meta's global fact-checking program, including in Latin America.

AFP

Oversight BoardMetasafeguardsAIdeepfakes

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A general view shows the results of the voting during the 11th emergency special session of the 193-member U.N. General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mideast turmoil, AI set to dominate UN gathering of world leaders
WORLD
18 mins ago
Photo by JONATHAN BRADY / POOL / AFP Britain's King Charles III (L) gives a speech during a conference of leaders from the artificial intelligence (AI) sector and government at Dumfries House in Cumnock, Scotland on September 17, 2026.
King Charles warns tech bosses of 'existential dangers' of AI
WORLD
2 hours ago
FILE PHOTO: King Charles III attends The King's Foundation's Harmony in Food and Farming Summit at the Foundation's headquarters at Dumfries House in Cumnock, Ayrshire. Picture date: Wednesday September 16, 2026. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS/ File Photo
King Charles warns AI leaders of existential risks if technology falls into wrong hands
INNOVATION
16 hours ago
CSOP Solactive Asia AI Bottleneck Index ETF debuts on HK bourse
FINANCE
16 hours ago
Huawei's Xu says Chinese AI not powerful enough yet to see frontier risks
INNOVATION
17 hours ago
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman sits for a conversation with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff at Salesforce's Dreamforce conference at the Moscone Center on September 15, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Dreamforce is an annual event that highlights the company's technologies and encourages professional networking. Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images/AFP
OpenAI reveals six new cases of AI misbehavior, vows transparency
WORLD
20 hours ago
Military delegates walk outside the venue of the opening ceremony for the Beijing Xiangshan Forum in Beijing, China September 16, 2026. REUTERS/Florence Lo
AI military risks spark concern at China security conference
CHINA
21 hours ago
A photo illustration taken in Beijing on March 11, 2025 shows a mobile phone displaying an introduction screen for the AI assistant tool Manus, released by Chinese startup Butterfly Effect. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP)
AI agent maker Manus to double valuation in new US$500m funding round
FINANCE
21 hours ago
FILE PHOTO: Visitors stand near a sign of artificial intelligence at an AI robot booth at Security China, an exhibition on public safety and security, in Beijing, China June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo
What AI means for the fate of mathematics
WORLD
21 hours ago
A screen reads 'AI' in reference to artificial intelligence, in Palo Alto, California, U.S., December 11, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
AI looms large ahead of Xi, Trump summit
CHINA
17-09-2026 12:17 HKT
fb/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand
Thai King flies own jet to Vietnam for state visit, Queen serves as co-pilot
WORLD
16-09-2026 05:41 HKT
IG@joannawietrzyk
HYROX incontinence controversy: PUMA removes Joanna Wietrzyk pages from some websites, sparking split speculation
WORLD
7 hours ago
source: online
Naked woman spotted strolling through Lan Kwai Fong late at night
SOCIAL BUZZ
16-09-2026 18:04 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.