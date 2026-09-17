logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

What AI means for the fate of mathematics

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
FILE PHOTO: Visitors stand near a sign of artificial intelligence at an AI robot booth at Security China, an exhibition on public safety and security, in Beijing, China June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Visitors stand near a sign of artificial intelligence at an AI robot booth at Security China, an exhibition on public safety and security, in Beijing, China June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo

OpenAI has rattled the quiet world of mathematics by using artificial intelligence to solve a major, century-old problem, raising the question of what role mathematicians will play in scientific research going forward.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Earlier this month, thousands of its AI agents worked together to solve the Navier-Stokes equations -- which generations of mathematicians have tried to tackle -- in a matter of four days.

UCLA professor Terence Tao, who has won the elite Fields Medal recognizing the world's most esteemed mathematicians, told AFP: "I am currently completely overwhelmed with an existential crisis in my field."

The recent shake-up to the field is the latest in a series of instances of AI making mathematical breakthroughs this year.

"If they did choose to study the questions that we find interesting in research, they would be very easy. They could solve those problems easily," said Steven Strogatz, a Cornell University professor for the public understanding of science and mathematics.

Antonio Auffinger, a Northwestern University math professor, said that just a year ago, "hallucinations were happening all the time," but nowadays, "AI can produce long chain arguments," without wandering off course.

In January, Elon Musk -- the world's richest man and an AI chief himself through SpaceXAI -- predicted mathematics would be "crushed," saying "math is going to be extremely trivial for AI" on a podcast.

Yet, while Northwestern University math professor Benjamin Antieau said there is "awe and amazement" for the feat, "in this particular case, they were following in the footsteps of other mathematicians who'd been developing this programmatic approach to this particular class of problems for many, many years."

In this case, the AI mainly followed two Spanish researchers, who were also the inspiration for mathematicians Tristan Buckmaster and Levent Alpoge -- who claim they came close to the solution before OpenAI's breakthrough and are now questioning if their work was plagiarized -- a charge the AI tech giant denies.

 

- 'Leaps of creativity' -

 

That's not the only issue with OpenAI's calculations.

"The flag is captured, the goal scored, and the problem is solved; but at the cost of lessons learned, insights gained, collaborations formed, and new targets located," Tao wrote on Mastodon.

Tao was among 25 Fields Medal laureates who signed a letter last Friday to warn of a potential "destructive effect" by AI on the field of mathematics.

To boot, Stanford University professor Mohammed Abouzaid said the technology's lack of imagination is apparent.

"We are still not seeing the kind of leaps of creativity that really involve creating new mathematics, and maybe the labs are going to make that their next target, and that would be very interesting to see," Abouzaid said.

Anima Anandkumar, a Caltech professor working at the intersection of mathematics and AI, succeeded with her team in solving a simplified form of the Navier-Stokes equations (known as Euler equations) using an AI model that did not rely on prior works from researchers.

This AI was not like the ones powering ChatGPT or Claude, but rather a physics-informed neural network (PINN) model, which combines data with the laws of physics.

"So, you could think of OpenAI as being more reliant on humans than we are in some sense," she said.

However, Anandkumar notes that the model still had to be designed and tested.

Auffinger said he does not foresee a time when AI tools "would be able to provide answers for any questions that you ask" and that human mathematicians will continue to "play a huge role because it's not about how to go from point A to point B."

"It's about asking the questions that will help society as a whole," he explained.

AFP

AIfatemathematics

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Military delegates walk outside the venue of the opening ceremony for the Beijing Xiangshan Forum in Beijing, China September 16, 2026. REUTERS/Florence Lo
AI military risks spark concern at China security conference
CHINA
44 mins ago
A screen reads 'AI' in reference to artificial intelligence, in Palo Alto, California, U.S., December 11, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
AI looms large ahead of Xi, Trump summit
CHINA
4 hours ago
The logo of Huawei is seen at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 12, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
China's Huawei to launch two new AI chips in 2027
INNOVATION
5 hours ago
Merlion Park in Singapore, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Singapore's August exports surge by 46.2 percent yr/yr as AI boom powers demand
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Reuters
CSOP Solactive Asia AI Bottleneck Index ETF to List on HKEX
FINANCE
19 hours ago
Photo by WANG ZHAO / AFP A logo of Huawei is seen during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai on July 6, 2023.
China's Huawei forecasts billions of agents will dominate AI traffic by 2035
INNOVATION
19 hours ago
Policy Address 2026 | Govt to combat use of AI in criminal activities
NEWS
16-09-2026 14:55 HKT
Words "AI Artificial Inteligence", keyboard, and a robotic hand in this illustration taken June 5, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
AI is not a 'monopoly of great powers', China's top newspaper says
CHINA
16-09-2026 13:45 HKT
The steel frame of data centers under construction during a tour of the OpenAI data center in Abilene, Texas, U.S., September 23, 2025. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber/Pool/File Photo
The AI gold rush has a dress code: steel-toe boots
WORLD
16-09-2026 12:42 HKT
Hong Kong's first Five-Year Plan maps AI+ transformation and embodied intelligence development.
First Five-Year Plan | Hong Kong to drive AI+ transformation
NEWS
16-09-2026 11:47 HKT
fb/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand
Thai King flies own jet to Vietnam for state visit, Queen serves as co-pilot
WORLD
16-09-2026 05:41 HKT
Jockey Club cancels September 20 Sha Tin race meeting over Tung Chee-hwa funeral
NEWS
16-09-2026 14:52 HKT
Four arrested over Pokémon card scams involving $101,000
NEWS
15-09-2026 18:26 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.