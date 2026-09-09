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WORLD

Nepal seeks survivors two weeks after deadly floods

WORLD
30 mins ago
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Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP Flash flood survivors eat food inside a relief shelter at Devighat in Nepal's Nuwakot district on September 8, 2026.
Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP Flash flood survivors eat food inside a relief shelter at Devighat in Nepal's Nuwakot district on September 8, 2026.

Nepali rescuers clung to hopes of finding survivors trapped in hydropower tunnels on Wednesday, two weeks after deadly flooding triggered by a glacial mountain collapse.

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The August 26 tsunami-like surge of water, mud and debris, which began on the China-Nepal border, has killed more than 1,401 people and left 5,845 missing.

"The rescue and search work in the tunnels at Trishuli 3A, 3B and Chilime hydropower projects is ongoing," Nepal Army spokesman Raja Ram Basnet told AFP.

In Nepal, 1,358 bodies have been recovered and 5,326 people are missing, according to Kathmandu's disaster authority.

In China, 43 people are dead and 519 missing, according to state media.

Hundreds of foreigners are among the missing, as well as hundreds of hydropower workers.

Three people were rescued from deep inside tunnels -- two Nepalis on Friday and a Chinese man on Saturday.

But there has been no official confirmation of further survivors since then.

While the exact cause of the glacial collapse is unclear, climate change is accelerating glacial melt worldwide and increasing the risk of such disasters.

Nepal, a largely rural nation of 30 million people that has contributed little to the greenhouse gas emissions driving global warming, has said reconstruction could cost billions of dollars.

AFP

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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