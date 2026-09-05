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WORLD

Rescuers continue grim search for Nepal flood survivors

WORLD
2 hours ago
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Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP Army personnel are seen at a temporary relief camp in the aftermath of flash floods at Trishuli Bazar in Nepal's Nuwakot district on September 5, 2026.
Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP Army personnel are seen at a temporary relief camp in the aftermath of flash floods at Trishuli Bazar in Nepal's Nuwakot district on September 5, 2026.

Inspired by the "miracle" rescue of two hydropower workers, Nepal's emergency response teams were digging with new vigour Saturday through piles of debris as the death toll from the flooding disaster crossed 1,200.

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The rescued pair were among hundreds of hydropower workers who went missing since a tsunami-like wall of water and mud swept through the China-Nepal border following a vast glacial and rock collapse on August 26.

So far, 1,294 bodies have been recovered in Nepal, according to the disaster agency, with 5,053 people missing.

In China, state media said 31 people had been killed and 531 were missing. That takes the overall death toll to 1,325 people, with 5,584 missing.

"We have been working since morning on search and rescue operations," Nepal Army spokesman Raja Ram Basnet told AFP on Saturday.

Searches continued at the Trishuli 3A tunnel where the two men were rescued on Friday, as well as multiple other sites, with at least 12 hydropower projects destroyed by the floods.

 

- 'The work goes on' -

 

"Work is also underway at the tunnels," Basnet said. "We don't have an update yet, but the work goes on."

The government initially said it believed more than 100 workers could be alive inside multiple tunnels.

Rescuers called it a "miracle" after the two men, caked in mud, were pulled out alive after being trapped for nine days.

They were taken to hospital and are said to be in a stable condition.

Experts from India, China, Australia and South Korea have been aiding Nepali rescuers in their search of survivors inside blocked tunnels.

With morgues overflowing, some 1,030 bodies hade been buried in mass graves after taking DNA samples for future identification by family members, Nepal Police said Saturday.

Prime Minister Balendra Shah promised to provide "safe and comfortable accommodation" for thousands of people displaced by the diaster and currently living in temporary relief camps.

"We know that staying there (camps) is not easy for you," he said in an emotional post on social media late Friday.

"(But) we will once again create an environment where you can dream about and build your future."

AFP

Rescuersgrim searchNepalfloodsurvivors

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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