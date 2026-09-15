logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Bonds slump as US 10-year Treasury yields hit highest since 2007 

FINANCE
57 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 10, 2023. REUTERS
US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 10, 2023. REUTERS

Bonds slumped on Tuesday, sending benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields to their highest since 2007, as higher oil prices unsettled investors ahead of key central bank meetings in the US and Japan.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The 10-year US Treasury yields extended their gains on Tuesday, rising above 5.0210 percent for the first time since mid-2007 after touching 5 percent overnight. Japan's benchmark 10-year government bond yield climbed back above 3 percent to a fresh 30-year high of 3.025 percent.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis launched a new wave of attacks on Saudi Arabia on Monday, after Riyadh blamed Iran-backed fighters in Iraq for an attack on the kingdom's east-west pipeline that it said could disrupt as much as 4 percent of global oil supply. Gulf Arab states also postponed planned talks with Iran.

Renewed supply concerns kept markets on edge, with US crude rising 1.82 percent to US$103.24 a barrel while Brent gained 1.6 percent at US$107.37.

"Markets are likely to remain focused on the risk that higher crude oil prices could add to inflationary pressures and, in turn, push interest rates higher," Yokoo Akihiko, an analyst at Mitsubishi UFJ Bank, said in a note.

The Federal Open Market Committee begins its two-day meeting later in the day, with markets pricing in a 90 percent chance of a rate hike that would mark the Fed's first increase since mid-2023.

"While inflation continues to decelerate, recent upside surprises mean the pace of disinflation has been slower and less convincing than" the Fed likely requires, analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a report, expecting a 25 basis-point hike on Wednesday, and again in December.

Asian shares extended losses from the previous session after leading AI figures called for a slowdown in AI development. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.8 percent, led by South Korea's 1.18 percent decline.

Taiwan shed 0.43 percent while Japan's Nikkei lost 0.32 percent after swinging between gains and losses.

US President Donald Trump played down concerns over misuse of the technology, saying existing US safeguards were adequate and that China would benefit from doubts over AI development.

In early European trades, the pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures nudged 0.06 percent upwards, German DAX futures dipped 0.02 percent and FTSE futures shed 0.21 percent. US S&P 500 futures lost 0.22 percent.

The Bank of Japan is widely expected to raise its interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent at the end of its two-day meeting on Friday and signal more tightening ahead. Policymakers are seeking to shore up the yen after intervention helped steer the currency away from a 40-year low.

In currency markets, the dollar index which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.11 percent to 99.60. The European single currency was down 0.1 percent on the day at US$1.1537, while the dollar rose 0.21 percent against the yen to 154.68.

Gold was slightly higher. Spot gold traded at US$4307.32 per ounce. 

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin fell 2.19 percent to US$77,360.58. Ether declined 3.48 percent to US$2,480.77.

Reuters

 

TreasuryUSdollaryieldbond

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A view of the Bank of England and the financial district, in London, Britain, September 23, 2024. REUTERS/Mina Kim
Bank of England to stop selling 20- and 30-year gilts, Telegraph reports
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump campaigns in Indianola, Iowa, U.S., January 14, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/FILE PHOTO
Declining US democracy emboldens global authoritarians: report
WORLD
3 hours ago
Gold holds steady as investors await Fed policy cues
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Militaries now view satellites as weapons systems, amid mounting space threats. U.S. Space Force personnel monitor orbital operations from a military base in California in December. U.S. Space Forces/David Dozoretz/Handout via REUTERS
US has weapons deployed in orbit, Space Force says
WORLD
6 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with travel executives in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 2, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
Trump dismisses AI safety alarm, says US already has tools to police industry
WORLD
6 hours ago
US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 10, 2023. REUTERS
10-year Treasury yield nears 5 percent ahead of Fed decision
FINANCE
17 hours ago
Kioxia's LC9 series Enterprise SSD on display during the company's technical and product briefing on the release of the next-generation AI infrastructure at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, September 3, 2026. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Kioxia to consider raising US$10 billion in US listing, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
19 hours ago
Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022. REUTERS
China central bank plans new metrics to rein in banks' long-dated bonds holdings, sources say
FINANCE
21 hours ago
A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS
China urges more FX hedging as strong yuan hits exporters, sources say
FINANCE
22 hours ago
Singapore Exchange's (SGX) logo is seen in the central business district, Singapore, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
SGX plans to offer crypto perpetual futures to US institutions
FINANCE
23 hours ago
Over $206,000 in valuables stolen from Deep Water Bay flat, police hunt for 42-year-old maid
NEWS
15 hours ago
Source: Reuters / TCI Express
Singapore CEO loses bid to recover S$468,000 in dating expenses from ex-girlfriend
WORLD
13-09-2026 13:35 HKT
MTR opens new Tung Chung Line Extension track section with smooth service
NEWS
13-09-2026 12:59 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.