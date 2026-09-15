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WORLD

US has weapons deployed in orbit, Space Force says

WORLD
2 hours ago
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Militaries now view satellites as weapons systems, amid mounting space threats. U.S. Space Force personnel monitor orbital operations from a military base in California in December. U.S. Space Forces/David Dozoretz/Handout via REUTERS
Militaries now view satellites as weapons systems, amid mounting space threats. U.S. Space Force personnel monitor orbital operations from a military base in California in December. U.S. Space Forces/David Dozoretz/Handout via REUTERS

The United States has weapons deployed in space, the US Space Force said on Monday, confirming the presence of such capabilities in orbit for the first time.

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"The US has on-orbit space control weapons capable of defending the Joint Force against hostile adversary action," a US Space Force spokesperson said in a statement that did not provide specifics on the weapons.

"Space control encapsulates the mission areas required to contest and control the space domain -- employing kinetic and non-kinetic means to affect adversary capabilities," the statement said, adding that "these capabilities can be employed for offensive and defensive purposes."

Both Russia and China -- the two main geopolitical rivals of the United States -- pose potential threats to US interests in space.

China "develops and operates space and counterspace capabilities as part of a military modernization strategy," while Russia "views space as a warfighting domain and believes space supremacy will be a decisive factor in future conflicts," according to the US Space Force.

The militarization of space is as old as the space race itself -- as soon as Sputnik was launched into orbit in 1957, Washington and Moscow began exploring ways to both arm and destroy satellites.

The biggest worry was once about nuclear weapons in space, but the superpowers and other countries signed the Outer Space Treaty in 1967, banning weapons of mass destruction in orbit.

Since then, Russia, the United States, China and India have explored ways to fight in space outside of that treaty, including by targeting rivals' satellites, which are key for military communications, surveillance and navigation.

AFP

USweaponsin orbitSpace Force

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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