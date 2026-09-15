logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Declining US democracy emboldens global authoritarians: report

WORLD
14 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump campaigns in Indianola, Iowa, U.S., January 14, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/FILE PHOTO
Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump campaigns in Indianola, Iowa, U.S., January 14, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/FILE PHOTO

The fall of US democracy indicators to their lowest level in half a century is inspiring hardline leaders around the world, a leading global inter-governmental political institute said Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"Major indicators of US democracy from press freedom to judicial independence hit their lowest levels in 50 years, and this is reverberating worldwide," the Stockholm-based International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) said in a report.

"Washington's retreat from the rules-based international order has weakened confidence in multilateralism and emboldened authoritarian leaders and populists," added the .

About 57 percent of the countries studied by IDEA had seen a fall in at least one indicator of its democratic health between 2020 and 2025. The areas assessed include judicial independence, credible elections, freedom of speech and access to justice.

"Of course, patient zero of this global epidemic is the current president of the United States," IDEA secretary general Kevin Casas-Zamora, a former vice president of Costa Rica, told AFP, referring to President Donald Trump.

"I think what happened in the US in 2020 has really had a global impact in terms of legitimising this kind of attack on the credibility of the electoral process," he said of Trump's refusal to acknowledge his election defeat to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump returned to office after a 2024 election.

The trend accelerated with the attack on the US Congress building of January 6, 2021 by Trump supporters, Casas-Zamora added.

This encouraged riots in Brasilia on January 8, 2023 when thousands of followers of conservative ex-leader Jair Bolsonaro looted Brazil's parliament demanding a military intervention against leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a week after he took office.

The IDEA chief said that "arguments that were used to gut and eventually close down USAID (the US foreign aid agency), were used in Serbia by the government to clamp down on civil society organisations".

International IDEA was set up by 14 founding states in 1995 to help with elections and monitor democracies. There are currently more than 30 member states. The United States had been an observer member but left this year.

AFP

USDeclining democracyglobal authoritarians

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Militaries now view satellites as weapons systems, amid mounting space threats. U.S. Space Force personnel monitor orbital operations from a military base in California in December. U.S. Space Forces/David Dozoretz/Handout via REUTERS
US has weapons deployed in orbit, Space Force says
WORLD
2 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with travel executives in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 2, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
Trump dismisses AI safety alarm, says US already has tools to police industry
WORLD
3 hours ago
US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 10, 2023. REUTERS
10-year Treasury yield nears 5 percent ahead of Fed decision
FINANCE
14 hours ago
Kioxia's LC9 series Enterprise SSD on display during the company's technical and product briefing on the release of the next-generation AI infrastructure at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, September 3, 2026. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Kioxia to consider raising US$10 billion in US listing, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
16 hours ago
Singapore Exchange's (SGX) logo is seen in the central business district, Singapore, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
SGX plans to offer crypto perpetual futures to US institutions
FINANCE
19 hours ago
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York building is seen in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., December 16, 2017. REUTERS
Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan expect September Fed hike as inflation lingers
FINANCE
20 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
Oil prices up nearly 3 percent following new strikes on Saudi, Strait of Hormuz
FINANCE
20 hours ago
A South Korean war veteran holds the national flag during a ceremony commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Cheorwon, South Korea, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korea aims to finalise details of US investment plan this week, minister says
FINANCE
13-09-2026 19:16 HKT
Renovations continue at the Federal Reserve Board building in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 14, 2025. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo
'This is the test': All eyes on US Fed to tackle high inflation
FINANCE
13-09-2026 15:10 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with travel executives in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 2, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Trump says he would be OK with China building cars in US
CHINA
12-09-2026 11:54 HKT
Over $206,000 in valuables stolen from Deep Water Bay flat, police hunt for 42-year-old maid
NEWS
11 hours ago
Source: Reuters / TCI Express
Singapore CEO loses bid to recover S$468,000 in dating expenses from ex-girlfriend
WORLD
13-09-2026 13:35 HKT
MTR opens new Tung Chung Line Extension track section with smooth service
NEWS
13-09-2026 12:59 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.