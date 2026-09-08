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WORLD

Australia threatens hefty fines if big tech fails 'duty of care'

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Woman with smartphone is seen in front of displayed social media logos in this illustration taken, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Woman with smartphone is seen in front of displayed social media logos in this illustration taken, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Social media giants face US$78 million fines if they fail to protect young users from harmful content, Australia's prime minister said Tuesday as he unveiled draft laws reining in big tech.

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Prime Minister Anthony Albanese released draft laws that would place a "duty of care" on the firms behind popular platforms such as Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

Social media companies would be held responsible for protecting under-18s from pornography, online bullying, content that glorified crime, and content that encouraged eating disorders.

"We took action because the community said 'enough is enough'," Albanese told reporters.

"We would no longer let Australian kids be treated as commodities instead of children."

Social media firms face mounting scrutiny over their use of allegedly addictive algorithms and stand accused of directing users to extreme content to keep them scrolling.

The draft laws build on Australia's world-first social media ban for under-16s, which came into effect late last year.

Companies found to be flouting their "duty of care" could be fined up to Aus$109 million ($78 million), Albanese said.

The legislation includes a requirement that platforms allow users to "opt out" of powerful algorithms that determine what comes up on social media feeds.

"This will give Australians greater choice over their platforms and what they see," Albanese said.

It would require firms like Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, to give users the option of turning off algorithms that tailor recommendations to their personal taste.

Communications Minister Anika Wells said big tech was facing a "reckoning".

"Their platforms and tools have infiltrated our daily lives in ways that we could never have imagined," she told reporters on Tuesday.

"Some good, but some with terrible consequences."

Data last month found that under-16s in Australia were increasing their use of social media apps such as Instagram and TikTok despite the ban.

The draft laws would be introduced to parliament later this year after consultation with social media companies, industry bodies and civil society groups.

AFP

Australiahefty finesbig techfails'duty of care'

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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