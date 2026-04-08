Greece to ban social media for under 15-year-olds: PM

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Under global spotlight, Australia plays hardball on social media ban
03-04-2026 09:22 HKT
Indonesia issues fresh summons for Google, Meta over teen social media ban
02-04-2026 19:49 HKT
Republican senator proposes to widen US ban on Chinese autos
01-04-2026 10:15 HKT
Australia investigates tech giants over social media ban compliance
31-03-2026 09:17 HKT
Indonesia begins enforcing social media ban for under-16s
28-03-2026 18:52 HKT
Indonesian kids brace themselves for social media ban
27-03-2026 20:47 HKT
Iran bans sports teams from attending games in 'hostile' countries
27-03-2026 09:57 HKT
What did jury decide in social media case against Meta and Google?
26-03-2026 12:42 HKT
Day of reckoning arrives for social media after US court loss
26-03-2026 11:21 HKT
Long queues at border checkpoints as Easter holiday travellers return to HK
07-04-2026 02:45 HKT