Indonesia says six killed, 130 missing after ferry capsizes off Java

Rescuers in Indonesia said at least six people were killed and 130 others were missing on Sunday after a ferry sailing between the islands of Java and Borneo was hit by bad weather and capsized.

The Virgo Transport 8, carrying 243 passengers and crew, had lost contact with its shipping company early on Sunday after departing from Surabaya in East Java.

Basarnas, Indonesia's national search and rescue agency, said in its latest update that six people were killed and 130 were missing. It said 107 people had been rescued.

There were 213 passengers and 30 crew members on board, the agency added.

Police officers ask information from Ela Nur Atika (L), a wife of a passenger of the Virgo Transport 8, carrying 243 people, which met with an accident en route from Surabaya, East Java to Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan. (AFP)

Indonesian Transport Minister Dudy Purwagandhi said the ship had capsized.

"From the information we received, based on helicopter surveillance... the ship capsized but has not sunk. As of 3:00 pm (0700 GMT) it had not sunk yet, but it was capsized," he said at a news conference in Banjarmasin.

Local search and rescue chief I Putu Sudayana earlier told AFP that the ship's captain had reported to its owners before losing contact that the vessel was "tilting".

Rescuers battled waves of up to 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) to reach the ferry, Sudayana told reporters.

"It is extremely risky for vessels. Even our Basarnas vessel, which is 40 meters long, is at great risk," he said.

A Basarnas helicopter has joined the operation, he added.

The vessel's last position had been detected in the Java Sea, around 150 kilometres (93 miles) from its destination.

Heri Purwanto, head of the Banjarmasin Sea Port Authority, said the ship, which was also carrying vehicles, lost contact at 2:00 am on Sunday.

"We responded quickly to the incident report... Our main focus and top priority at this time is the safety of everyone on board the ship, and we are deploying a coordinated rescue operation," Heri Purwanto said.

- 'Very shocked' -

Rescue authorities have established a command center at the Banjarmasin port, with paramedics and ambulances on standby, an AFP reporter saw.

Dozens of relatives and friends of the passengers checked a whiteboard where the names of people rescued were being updated.

Jenah, 26, told AFP she came to the command post for information about her older brother.

"I am saddened and very shocked. Until now, I haven't received any more information," said Jenah, who like many Indonesians has only one name.

"He was traveling alone. I hope he survives. I couldn't contact him since last night."

Marine accidents are a regular occurrence in Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands that relies heavily on boat connections for daily transport and tourism.

Lax safety standards and unpredictable weather are the main reasons for the disasters.

On Monday, a speedboat carrying eight people, including five journalists working for local and international news agencies, went missing near a volcano, Mount Anak Krakatau, in Banten province. That search is ongoing.

The journalists were sent to cover the volcano's eruption that paralysed Jakarta's main airport and several others.

Last month, a fire on board a ferry killed one person and left five others missing while 211 were rescued in the Lombok Strait off Indonesia's Bali island.

The ferry had been heading from Bali to Lombok when it ran into trouble in the early hours of August 12.

In July, a ferry transporting more than 70 people sank while sailing near Selayar, a small island south of Sulawesi.

(AFP)