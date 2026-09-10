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FINANCE

Rising Treasury yields push US-China 10-year yield gap to record high

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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U.S. dollar and Chinese Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustration taken September 12, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
U.S. dollar and Chinese Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustration taken September 12, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The yield premium of the 10-year U.S. Treasury over its Chinese counterpart widened to the highest level on record on Thursday, driven by a surge in U.S. yields amid worries that rising oil prices could fuel inflation.

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The gap between the 10-year benchmark U.S. Treasury and its Chinese government counterpart widened to 316.7 basis points, the highest level since data was first made available in 2000.

Yields on 10-year Treasurys reached their highest levels since 2023 on Wednesday after the announcement of an enlarged Treasury buyback of longer-dated bonds disappointed some investors who had wanted more action.

Reuters

10-year U.S. TreasuryUSChina

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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