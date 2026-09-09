logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Washington accuses Chinese AI firms of 'systematic' theft from US rivals

CHINA
23 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Deepseek logo is seen in this illustration taken January 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Deepseek logo is seen in this illustration taken January 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Washington accused top Chinese artificial intelligence labs including DeepSeek and Moonshot AI of systematically stealing the capabilities of American models on Tuesday as the two countries race for tech supremacy.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The advisory from the US cyber defense agency comes ahead of an expected meeting this month between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the White House, where AI could be an important discussion topic.

It follows several previous accusations of Chinese AI theft, through a process known as distillation, levelled by the US government and American AI companies.

"China-based artificial intelligence (AI) companies are conducting systematic extraction of proprietary functionalities and capabilities of U.S. AI companies' models," Tuesday's advisory read.

They are doing so "through industrial-scale knowledge distillation campaigns that form the core -- not merely a supplement -- of their AI development strategy", it said.

Distillation is where an AI model is trained to mimic the output of a larger, more capable one.

The method is widely used across the industry, but Washington says Chinese firms have deployed it at scale to illicitly copy American systems.

Chinese companies that adopt this strategy "see significantly shorter AI development timelines and reduced financial expenditures in training a frontier model", the advisory said.

It detailed how DeepSeek, Moonshot AI, Alibaba, MiniMax, StepFun, and Z.AI allegedly used millions of exchanges and requests to steal the capabilities of US models from the likes of OpenAI, Anthropic, Google and xAI.

AFP contacted the Chinese companies apart from StepFun which was not immediately reachable. Moonshot AI declined to comment.

These actions, taken "likely with Chinese government awareness", have taken place since at least late 2024, it said.

Trump is under pressure to respond to the increasing success of Chinese AI models that many companies prefer to the more powerful, but pricier, US versions from Anthropic or OpenAI.

In July, dozens of startups wrote a letter to the Trump administration urging it to think twice against any outright ban or strict curbs on foreign-made AI models, saying this should only be considered for government use of the technology.

That month, Beijing also turned the tables by accusing US AI of using Chinese examples to train their models.

AFP

WashingtonChinese AI firmssystematic theftUSrivals

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The Chinese national flag flies on the roof of a Ford car dealership in Beijing, China October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Ford, US transportation chief spar over company's China deals
CHINA
4 hours ago
The Huawei logo at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, July 17, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Huawei heads to trial in US over its business dealings in Iran
CHINA
20 hours ago
People walk near an anti-U.S. mural in Tehran, Iran, September 2, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iran-backed Houthis attack Saudi energy facilities, wounding dozens and sending oil prices higher
WORLD
08-09-2026 13:41 HKT
President advisor to the UAE president, Anwar Gargash, speaks during a press conference on the ongoing conflict in Sudan, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, November 25, 2025. REUTERS
UAE building export routes so energy trade is not ‘held hostage’ by U.S.-Iran war
FINANCE
07-09-2026 21:38 HKT
Huawei AI processor chipsets are pictured at an exhibition in Bangkok,Thailand, 2019. REUTERS
Malaysia eyes Huawei AI chips despite US warning: Bloomberg
FINANCE
07-09-2026 20:16 HKT
Oil prices hold near six-week highs as U.S.-Iran strikes heighten supply disruption concerns
FINANCE
07-09-2026 10:36 HKT
A model of U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed triumphal arch, on the final day of The Great American State Fair on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 10, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Judge reinforces order barring immediate work on Trump arch in Washington
WORLD
05-09-2026 17:40 HKT
Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP People walk past an anti-US billboard at Enghelab Square in central Tehran on September 2, 2026.
Trump says Iran war is 'small potatoes' for US
WORLD
05-09-2026 15:23 HKT
Chinese President Xi Jinping waves as he arrives at the opening ceremony for the World AI Conference in Shanghai, China, July 17, 2026. Ng Han Guan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
China's Xi seeks to bring large CEO delegation on US visit, sources say
CHINA
05-09-2026 11:32 HKT
A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 13, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Wall St subdued after jobs report fuels rate-hike bets
FINANCE
04-09-2026 21:46 HKT
File Photo
Tung Chee-hwa's funeral: Will HK see a third state funeral?
NEWS
9 hours ago
A man films passengers exiting a barrier gate at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station. (Threads video screenshot)
Group of 36 suspected of gate-crashing at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station
NEWS
08-09-2026 11:26 HKT
Hong Kong’s first chief executive Tung Chee-hwa dies at 89
NEWS
14 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.