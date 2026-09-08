logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

North Korea and Russia open their first road bridge, a symbol of expanding ties

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Trucks drive along a road during a ceremony opening the first road bridge between Russia and North Korea across the Tumen River, locally known as Tumannaya, on the border with North Korea in the Primorsky region, Russia, September 7, 2026, in this still image taken from a video. Russian Government/Handout via REUTERS
Trucks drive along a road during a ceremony opening the first road bridge between Russia and North Korea across the Tumen River, locally known as Tumannaya, on the border with North Korea in the Primorsky region, Russia, September 7, 2026, in this still image taken from a video. Russian Government/Handout via REUTERS

North Korea and Russia opened their first road bridge on Monday in a carefully choreographed display of friendship, a structure which spans the Tumen river and which both sides cast as an important milestone in their deepening strategic partnership.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The first flag-adorned trucks trundled across the 1 km (0.6 mile) long two-lane bridge as Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and North Korea's Premier Pak Thae Song tuned in by video link to address workers and government officials from both countries.

Construction of the new bridge, which had been under discussion for years, began in April last year after the project was agreed during a visit by President Vladimir Putin to North Korea in 2024. There are already direct air and rail links between Moscow and Pyongyang, but until Monday there had not been a proper road link. Instead, since 1959 and by special arrangement, planks had been placed on the nearby rail bridge - for decades the sole border crossing point - in order to move vehicles across the border between the two countries.

"I am convinced that the expansion of cross-border transport infrastructure will provide a powerful impetus for the further development of trade, economic, scientific, technological and cultural cooperation," said Mishustin, who said ties between Moscow and Pyongyang were "at an unprecedented high level" and called the opening of the bridge "a genuinely historic event."

The construction of the bridge was not merely an engineering project, he said, but "a new symbol of friendship".

Mishustin said up to 300 vehicles would be able to cross every day and that the bridge would be linked to Russia's federal road network and have easy access to the transport corridor which runs from the far eastern city of Vladivostok to St Petersburg. Trucks would begin to use the bridge immediately to transport cargo, the Russian government said. At the end of this year, the bridge would be fully operational and could be used for passenger traffic too.

The bridge was built near an existing "Friendship Bridge", a rail bridge which was commissioned in 1959 after the Korean war. Symbolically, the new bridge is named after Yakov Novichenko, a Red Army soldier who Pyongyang credits with protecting the life of North Korea's first leader Kim Il Sung in 1946 by intercepting a grenade thrown at him and others.

The bridge showed the allies had established key infrastructure to expand economic cooperation, including people-to-people exchanges, tourism and trade in goods, North Korea's state media KCNA reported on Tuesday.

Ties between the two countries have grown stronger since the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022, with Pyongyang sending thousands of troops to Russia's Kursk region to help repel a 2024 Ukrainian incursion there.

Mishustin made a reference to that in his speech on Monday, referring to "the Korean heroes who, only recently, fought shoulder to shoulder with our soldiers and defended Russian soil".

The bridge underscores how economic sanctions against North Korea are becoming meaningless, said Lim Eul-chul, a professor at South Korea-based Kyungnam University's Institute for Far Eastern Studies.

"While North Korea is trying to maximise its own interests, Russia has secured a direct road route for the transport of military supplies, ammunition and manpower, including troops, for its prolonged war in Ukraine."

Reuters

North KoreaRussiafirst road bridgeexpanding ties

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hong Kong emerges as key hub for Russian gold flowing to China - FT
FINANCE
06-09-2026 16:42 HKT
Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner attend a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, December 2, 2025. Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via REUTERS
Trump envoys to visit Russia and Ukraine at weekend, TASS reports
WORLD
04-09-2026 18:53 HKT
Vietnam’s President To Lam arrives at Government House in Sydney, Australia, August 10, 2026. Bianca De Marchi/Pool via REUTERS
Vietnam's globetrotter leader to visit Russia, France, US this month, sources say
WORLD
04-09-2026 15:54 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Norway seizes Russian ship, sparking anger in Moscow, to compensate Ukrainian energy firm
WORLD
04-09-2026 01:08 HKT
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the 2nd Plenary Meeting of the 9th Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea, North Korea, August 29, 2026, in this photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS
North Korea ruling party revisions bolster Kim Jong Un's control, report says
WORLD
03-09-2026 17:55 HKT
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung speaks during his new year press conference at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. Ahn Young-joon/Pool via REUTERS
South Korea's Lee calls for conditions to resume US-North Korea dialogue
WORLD
02-09-2026 16:57 HKT
A North Korean flag flutters at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
North Korea and US show signs of resuming dialogue, South Korean lawmaker says
WORLD
01-09-2026 14:46 HKT
Tankers anchor near Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA's Jose terminal while waiting to load and discharge, in Puerto La Cruz, Venezuela August 9, 2026. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
US oil firm to take over some Venezuelan oilfields previously run by Chinese, Russian companies, officials say
FINANCE
01-09-2026 10:28 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. (Reuters/File)
North Korea says hostile US policy unchanged, vows to strengthen nuclear force
WORLD
31-08-2026 16:46 HKT
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the fourth-day sitting of the 3rd Plenary Meeting of 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea in this image released June 18, 2021 by the country's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korea defence minister dismissed: state media
WORLD
30-08-2026 16:01 HKT
(File Photo)
HKO warns super El Nino to peak by Dec after record cyclones
NEWS
17 hours ago
Woman finds live baby rat in takeaway satay beef noodles in Kwai Chung
NEWS
20 hours ago
logo
(Video) Driver flees after high-speed police chase in Mong Kok
NEWS
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.