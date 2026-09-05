logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Putin's envoy Dmitriev to meet Witkoff, Kushner upon their arrival in Moscow, sources say

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian presidential envoy and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, speaks to the media during the Congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs in Moscow, Russia March 26, 2026. REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov
Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian presidential envoy and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, speaks to the media during the Congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs in Moscow, Russia March 26, 2026. REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov

Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev will meet U.S. special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner upon their arrival in Moscow on Saturday, two people familiar with the upcoming visit told Reuters.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Dmitriev, who told Reuters in June that he had remained in contact with the U.S. negotiators during a pause in their visits to Russia, took part in all their previous meetings with President Vladimir Putin. He also played a role in negotiating U.S. sanction waivers for Russian oil this year.

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested on Friday the U.S. had a fresh concrete proposal aimed at ending the war, which is now in its fifth year. He did not, however, elaborate on what that proposal would be.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said also on Friday the two men would fly to Ukraine on Sunday after visiting Moscow. In an X post on Saturday, Zelenskiy said Russia hit two Ukrainian airports ahead of U.S. envoys' visit to Kyiv.

A vast gulf remains between Russia and Ukraine on how to end the 4-1/2-year-old war, the deadliest in Europe since World War Two.

The Kremlin said on Friday the position that Putin set out in a speech two years ago - that Ukraine should cede the entire territory of four regions claimed by Russia and abandon its plan to join NATO - was "unshakeable".

Since the last peace talks in February, each side has intensified long-range air attacks deep inside the other's territory, while the war at sea has also escalated.

On the ground, the front lines have remained largely static, with Russia making only gradual gains in its attempt to take the whole of Ukraine's Donbas region.

Ukraine's drone strikes on Russian oil refineries have led to a summer of fuel shortages and rising prices for Russian motorists, while some 30 attacks on giant warehouses belonging mostly to Wildberries, the country's biggest online retailer, have affected the consumer economy.

A Russian drone attack hit the headquarters of Ukraine's SBU security service in Kyiv on Friday — the 10th consecutive day of heavy attacks on the capital — and Zelenskiy vowed to retaliate.

Reuters

 

PutinDmitrievWitkoffKushnerarrivalMoscow

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by HANDOUT / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP In this handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on September 4, 2026, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) attends a meeting with Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Oleksandr Poklad (R) in Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Trump sends envoys to Moscow, Kyiv with new plan to 'end war'
WORLD
6 hours ago
A false-color image of Mercury produced by using images from the color base map imaging campaign during NASA's MESSENGER's mission. The colors enhance the chemical, mineralogical, and physical differences between the rocks that make up Mercury's surface. REUTERS/NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Carnegie Institution of Washington
Spacecraft bound for Mercury faces 'tricky' arrival
WORLD
03-09-2026 18:08 HKT
Russian President Vladimir Putin talks to his aide Yury Ushakov before a session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan September 1, 2026. Sputnik/Petr Kovalev/Pool via REUTERS
Kremlin says Putin, Xi and Trump may hold a trilateral meeting in November
WORLD
02-09-2026 09:12 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Putin, Xi hold talks in Kyrgyzstan as regional summit begins
CHINA
01-09-2026 01:40 HKT
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with governor of Stavropol Krai in Moscow on August 25, 2026. (Photo by Mikhail METZEL / POOL / AFP)
'Shocking' book about Putin's private life wins French literary prize
WORLD
26-08-2026 09:56 HKT
US spy chief visits Russia for meetings, media reports
WORLD
26-08-2026 02:41 HKT
Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing waving as he boards a plane at Naypyidaw International Airport. (AFP)
Myanmar's leader heads to Russia
WORLD
17-08-2026 13:24 HKT
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council in Moscow, Russia, August 7, 2026. Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via REUTERS
Putin says Russia, North Korea coordinating on regional security, KCNA reports
WORLD
15-08-2026 15:43 HKT
Displaced Palestinians gather along on the beach front in Gaza City on August 14, 2026. (Photo by Eyad Baba / AFP)
Kushner to visit Israel to bridge gaps on Gaza plan
WORLD
15-08-2026 14:01 HKT
Photo by SIMON WOHLFAHRT / AFP Russian anti-war politician Boris Nadezhdin poses during a photo session in the suburbs of Paris on August 13, 2026.
Exiled Putin critic says push for peace put him in danger
WORLD
14-08-2026 18:01 HKT
Pansy Ho shares candid memories of late father Stanley Ho and friendships with Leslie Cheung and Anita Mui
NEWS
21 hours ago
HKO recaps extraordinary 15-day journey of resurrected tropical cyclone Saudel
NEWS
23 hours ago
Leslie Cheung 70th birthday exhibition brings the legend back to fans
NEWS
03-09-2026 19:26 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.