logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

AI boom is testing tech firms' climate pledges

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Elon Musk is seen on a screen as he virtually attends the G20 Innovation Ministerial summit next to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Director Michael Kratsios in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on September 1, 2026. (Photo by Matt RAMEY / AFP)
Elon Musk is seen on a screen as he virtually attends the G20 Innovation Ministerial summit next to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Director Michael Kratsios in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on September 1, 2026. (Photo by Matt RAMEY / AFP)

Technology companies are stepping up their climate commitments but not fast enough to counter rapidly inflating energy needs linked to the artificial intelligence boom, a report said Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Despite progress in climate reporting and renewable electricity use, tech firms are falling short in cutting emissions at the pace required to achieve global climate targets, the Greening Digital Companies 2026 report found.

Published by the UN's International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the World Benchmarking Alliance (WBA), sustainable development NGO, the report monitors the emissions and climate commitments of 200 major tech companies worldwide.

It tracks greenhouse gas emissions, energy consumption, climate targets, renewable energy use and climate transition planning.

This year's edition, based on 2024 data, found that artificial intelligence "is both a driver of efficiency and a growing challenge", the ITU said in a statement.

Leading AI and cloud providers saw their individual emissions rise from 2020 to 2024, driven by surging energy needs and infrastructure expansion, it said.

"While digital technologies offer immense potential for climate action, their rising energy demands and emissions cannot be overlooked," said ITU chief Doreen Bogdan-Martin.

"Environmental sustainability must be built into how we design, power and scale the technologies shaping our shared digital future," she said.

 

- 'Clean' AI? -

 

Emissions from four major AI and cloud computing providers had skyrocketed by up to 239 percent between 2020 and 2024, the report found.

Over the same period, 14 major telecoms firms reduced their emissions by 11 percent.

"While AI supports climate action through energy optimisation, renewable forecasting and efficiency gains, it comes with its own environmental costs," the ITU said.

In 2024, the 200 companies assessed for the study reported 301 million tonnes of operational emissions in carbon dioxide equivalent, equal to 0.8 percent of global energy-related emissions.

But the companies consumed close to 500 Terawatt-hours (TWh), or around 1.7 percent of global electricity consumption, the report said, adding that power demand was only expected to grow "as AI, cloud computing and digital infrastructure continue to expand".

With Amazon not reporting electricity data for 2024, China Mobile reported the biggest electricity consumption at 63 TWh, nearly double that of second-placed Alphabet and Samsung, which each consumed 32 TWh, followed by Microsoft at 30 TWh.

The 10 biggest consumers combined used 269 TWh of electricity -- more than Australia, the report found.

 

- Climate targets -

 

Although tech firms figure among the world's biggest purchasers of renewable electricity, only 25 of the 200 companies in the report said they sourced 100 percent renewable electricity.

It found that 151 of them had near-term emission reduction targets, "reflecting both voluntary leadership and the influence of investor expectations", as well as emerging regulations.

But only 85 companies were "assessed as on-track based on progress to date", while just 81 had comprehensive plans to meet climate goals, the report found.

"Digital companies need to engage suppliers and address emissions across the products and services they rely on," said WBA executive director Gerbrand Haverkamp.

The report gave each company a climate assessment score, based on targets, data and performance.

The top-ranked firms were Swisscom -- the only one with a perfect score -- Accenture, Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, Capgemini and Telefonica.

Eighteen companies had no score at all, including Elon Musk's X and SpaceX.

The bottom 30 companies -- of those who actually had a score -- included Huawei, Spotify, Nintendo, Weibo, Xiaomi, Zoom and Toshiba TEC.

AFP

AI boomtech firmsclimate pledges

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
FILE PHOTO: A sign of Microsoft is pictured on its office building in Beijing, China May 25, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo · Reuters
Microsoft retreats in China, but AI boom helps it keep a window open
CHINA
13-08-2026 18:08 HKT
Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and Reddit applications are displayed on a mobile phone ahead of new law banning social media for users under 16 in Australia, in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration
US court rules Meta, other tech firms must face thousands of lawsuits over social media addiction
WORLD
11-08-2026 09:43 HKT
CXMT logo and computer motherboard are seen in this illustration taken April 14, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
China's memory chip makers ride AI boom to new power - and U.S. scrutiny
CHINA
24-07-2026 14:33 HKT
Gantry cranes stand near stacked shipping containers at Yangshan Port outside Shanghai, China, May 7, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo
China's exports ride AI boom as domestic economy struggles
CHINA
14-07-2026 13:46 HKT
Visitors stand near a sign of artificial intelligence at an AI robot booth at Security China, an exhibition on public safety and security, in Beijing, China June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo
AI boom drives intangible investment to record level: UN
WORLD
08-07-2026 16:29 HKT
Amazon logo outside an Amazon warehouse in Manchester, Britain, October 28, 2025. REUTERS/Phil Noble
AI race weakens climate pledges at Google, Amazon
WORLD
03-07-2026 15:25 HKT
A message reading "AI artificial intelligence," a keyboard and robot hands are seen in this illustration created on January 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Fast-tracked power plants fuel AI boom, with little public scrutiny
WORLD
16-06-2026 19:23 HKT
South Korean Labour Minister Kim Young-hoon speaks during an interview with Reuters in Seoul, South Korea, June 2, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korea labour minister calls on tech firms to share excess AI profits with suppliers, staff
WORLD
05-06-2026 12:54 HKT
AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and robot hand are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration created on June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
AI boom will be no free pass for debt-laden major economies
WORLD
27-02-2026 13:17 HKT
Julie Yukari, a musician based in Rio de Janeiro, holds a mobile phone showing a picture of her during an interview, after she discovered that Grok, the chatbot built into Elon Musk’s social media platform X, had generated nearly nude images of her when users requested edits to a photo she posted, in Rio Claro, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, January 3, 2026. REUTERS/Tita Barros
UK to make tech firms remove abusive images within 48 hours of alert
WORLD
19-02-2026 17:27 HKT
Veteran actor and dancer Lau Siu-ming dies at 94
NEWS
12 hours ago
source: online
Angela Stanton faces controversy over mainland makeup artist’s alleged illegal work at Miss Hong Kong final
ENTERTAINMENT
02-09-2026 13:07 HKT
Mainland man arrested for alleged in-flight theft on HK Express flight from Bangkok
NEWS
02-09-2026 04:30 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.