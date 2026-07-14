logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

China's exports ride AI boom as domestic economy struggles

CHINA
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Gantry cranes stand near stacked shipping containers at Yangshan Port outside Shanghai, China, May 7, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo
Gantry cranes stand near stacked shipping containers at Yangshan Port outside Shanghai, China, May 7, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo

China's exports surged in June, buoyed by orders for chips and computing power to fuel the global AI boom, deepening producers' reliance on overseas buyers as policymakers in the world's No. 2 economy continue to grapple with how to boost demand at home.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The stronger-than-expected trade performance keeps China on track to post a surplus topping $1 trillion for a second straight year, with factories sustaining sales despite slowing growth in major economies and trade frictions with Washington.

Exports climbed 27% from a year earlier in U.S. dollar value terms, customs data showed on Tuesday, their best performance in four months, outpacing the 19.4% gain in May and an 18.2% rise forecast by economists.

Imports jumped 36%, compared with a 27.4% gain the month before, a five-year high. Economists had forecast growth of 24% for June.

 

"Continued export strength, mostly driven by AI, points to a better second half, coupled with a more expansionary policy mix, accelerated fiscal spending and mild monetary easing, as well as a de-escalation of the situation in the Middle East, which will benefit China through lower oil prices," said Xu Tianchen, a senior economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit in Beijing.

"But domestic demand remains a drag. Retail sales remain pretty flat and fixed asset investment was negative last month."

China's trade surplus came in at $125.6 billion in June, up from $105.4 billion the previous month. The year-to-date trade gap now stands at $575.98 billion versus $585.96 billion last June, despite imports having grown faster than exports for several consecutive months.

With policymakers still short of a fix for a protracted property crisis that has weighed on domestic demand for several years, Chinese manufacturers appear to have few good options beyond selling overseas.

The ratio of annual exports to total manufacturing sales hit 24% over the first four months of this year, according to a recent report by Gavekal Dragonomics, a consultancy, the highest level since China's accession to the World Trade Organization in 2001. In 2019, the ratio stood at 18.3%, rising to 22.3% last year.

"That would be considered high for a small export-focused country; for the world's second-largest economy, it is remarkable," the report said.

"I think exports will remain strong in the second half of the year," said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management. "Meanwhile, it also puts further pressure on the trade tensions between China and its trading partners, Europe in particular."

 

CHIPS CUSHION ECONOMY FROM CRIMPED CONSUMPTION

The surge in global AI investment is helping the world's top manufacturer offset the export hit many had expected from the Middle East turmoil.

China also appears to be drawing down energy stockpiles rather than subjecting its producers to higher prices. The world's top energy buyer's June oil imports hit their lowest level since October 2016, according to Reuters calculations. Year-to-date natural gas purchases are also down 3.4% from a year earlier, suggesting China is relying on coal to make up the difference. Coal imports jumped an annual 29% in June.

Robust global demand for chips means pockets of the $20 trillion economy will keep humming along while other parts remain in the doldrums.

Julian Evans-Pritchard, head of China economics at Capital Economics, said the strong import figure "should not be taken as evidence that domestic demand is booming."

"As with exports, surging semiconductor prices are playing a key role in pushing up import values," he added.

Imports from South Korea, a major chip manufacturer, rose 85% from a year earlier last month, the data showed, with purchases from Taiwan, another big semiconductor manufacturer, up 41.1% over the same period.

Customs Vice Minister Wang Jun said he was confident the production powerhouse's exports would remain resilient into the second half of the year, despite external pressures, singling out technology exports.

Separate manufacturing activity data for June, released late last month, showed overseas demand was beginning to recover, but factory-gate prices continued to fall as companies cut prices to win business from customers squeezed by higher energy costs linked to the Iran conflict.

The problem is that technology exports alone cannot prop up an entire economy, at least not for long.

Sluggish domestic demand is expected to be a drag, with gross domestic product forecast to have grown by just 4.5% year-on-year in April to June, cooling from 5.0% in the first quarter, according to a Reuters poll. GDP data is due to be released on Wednesday.

Reuters

ChinaexportsAI boomdomestic economystruggles

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
CXMT's headquarters in Hefei, Anhui Province, China. Source: Online
China memory chipmaker CXMT sets July 27 listing for Asia's biggest IPO of 2026, sources say
FINANCE
9 mins ago
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
China tells some banks not to re-discount bills at rates below 0.5pc, sources say
FINANCE
26 mins ago
A man rests at the booth for Chinese DRAM producer ChangXin Memory Technologies during the 21st China International Semiconductor Expo in Beijing, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. AP
China's ChangXin Memory Technologies sets July 27 listing date, sources say
FINANCE
1 hour ago
People check Huawei's new Mate 70 mobile phone inside a shop at the Wangfujing shopping area in Beijing on November 26, 2024. Chinese tech giant Huawei on November 26 unveiled its first smartphone equipped with a fully homegrown operating system, a key test in the firm's fight to challenge the dominance of Western juggernauts. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP)
China smartphone shipments fall for fifth straight quarter as costs rise - IDC
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Xinjiang Party Secretary Ma Xingrui attends the Xinjiang delegation meeting during the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 7, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
China purges third Politburo member in deepening anti-graft drive
CHINA
3 hours ago
A drone view shows electric vehicles (EV) for export and containers sitting at a port in Shanghai, China April 13, 2025. China Daily via REUTERS
China's June trade tops forecasts buoyed by AI boom
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Packs of clothing are pictured at a garment factory for Shein in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China April 1, 2025. REUTERS/Casey Hall
Shein eyes up to US$3 billion Hong Kong IPO as soon as August, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
17 hours ago
A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS
China aims to spur consumption in first five-year blueprint
FINANCE
18 hours ago
Chinese Premier Li Qiang speaks at the opening ceremony of the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China November 5, 2025. REUTERS
China's premier urges 'objective' understanding of the economy
FINANCE
18 hours ago
New energy vehicles using charging services.
Hainan to become China's first province to ban sales of fuel-powered vehicles by 2030
ESG
19 hours ago
65 arrested as police bust illegal nightclub and gambling dens
NEWS
12-07-2026 19:00 HKT
Mainland woman arrested after allegedly using counterfeit $1,000 banknotes
NEWS
13-07-2026 12:56 HKT
Low-income households entering work to get up to $45,000
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.