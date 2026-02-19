logo
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

UK to make tech firms remove abusive images within 48 hours of alert

WORLD
19-02-2026 17:27 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Julie Yukari, a musician based in Rio de Janeiro, holds a mobile phone showing a picture of her during an interview, after she discovered that Grok, the chatbot built into Elon Musk’s social media platform X, had generated nearly nude images of her when users requested edits to a photo she posted, in Rio Claro, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, January 3, 2026. REUTERS/Tita Barros
Julie Yukari, a musician based in Rio de Janeiro, holds a mobile phone showing a picture of her during an interview, after she discovered that Grok, the chatbot built into Elon Musk’s social media platform X, had generated nearly nude images of her when users requested edits to a photo she posted, in Rio Claro, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, January 3, 2026. REUTERS/Tita Barros
UKtech firmsabusive images48 hoursalert

Jeffrey Epstein is seen in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 19, 2025 as part of a new trove of documents from its investigations into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. U.S. Justice Department/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
UK reviewing military flight records in latest Epstein probe
WORLD
27-02-2026 18:30 HKT
Expats share safety fears after Hongkonger’s UK home ransacked
NEWS
25-02-2026 18:52 HKT
People arrive to London Heathrow Terminal 3 in London, Britain, August 22, 2023. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska
UK to enforce travel permit requirement on foreign visitors
WORLD
25-02-2026 12:37 HKT
Photo by CARLOS JASSO / AFP A woman walks dogs past an entrance (behind) to Wood Farm on the royal family's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, eastern England on February 24, 2026, after Britain's former prince Andrew was arrested on February 19.
UK govt says will release files on 'rude' ex-prince Andrew
WORLD
25-02-2026 09:40 HKT
Former British Ambassador to the U.S. Peter Mandelson enters a vehicle outside a reported residence, after police launched a misconduct in public office investigation following the release of U.S. Justice Department files linked to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in London, Britain, February 14, 2026. REUTERS/Chris Ratcliffe
Former UK ambassador Mandelson released after arrest over Epstein revelations
WORLD
24-02-2026 09:54 HKT
British newspapers, featuring coverage of the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, younger brother of Britain's King Charles, on suspicion of misconduct in public office, sit on display in a newsagent in London, Britain, February 20, 2026. REUTERS/Jack Taylor
Australia backs removing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from UK line of succession
WORLD
24-02-2026 09:22 HKT
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, younger brother of Britain’s King Charles, formerly known as Prince Andrew, leaves Aylsham Police Station on a vehicle, on the day he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, after the U.S. Justice Department released more records tied to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in Aylsham, Britain, February 19, 2026. REUTERS/Phil Noble
UK govt considers removing ex-prince Andrew from line of succession
WORLD
21-02-2026 13:06 HKT
Photo by CARLOS JASSO / AFP Britain's King Charles III arrives to attend the opening show of London Fashion Week 2026, in London on February 19, 2026.
UK monarchy reels from Andrew's stunning arrest
WORLD
20-02-2026 18:39 HKT
Photo by TOBY SHEPHEARD / AFP A vehicle is seen at the entrance to the Royal Lodge, a 30-room property and former residence to Britain's former prince Andrew, at Windsor Great Park in Windsor, Berkshire on February 19, 2026, which was reportedly searched by police while Andrew was arrested earlier in the day at the king's private Sandringham estate in Norfolk.
UK police hold ex-prince Andrew for hours in misconduct probe
WORLD
20-02-2026 10:01 HKT
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor rides a horse in Windsor Great Park, near to Royal Lodge, a property on the estate surrounding Windsor Castle, where Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of Britain's King Charles, resides, after the U.S. Justice Department has released more records tied to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in Windsor, Britain, February 2, 2026. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo
UK police arrive at home of King Charles' brother Andrew, Telegraph reports
NEWS
19-02-2026 18:04 HKT
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
21 hours ago
