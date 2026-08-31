Iran state media says two killed in US attack on island in Hormuz

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The US attack on an Iranian island in the Strait of Hormuz killed two people and wounded several others, Iranian state media reported on Monday.
"During the attack on Larak Island late Sunday, two people were martyred and several others were injured. The injured in the incident are receiving medical services and their treatment is ongoing," said the official IRNA news agency, quoting Hossein Amir Teymouri, governor of nearby Qeshm Island, without specifying whether the victims were soldiers or civilians.
(AFP)