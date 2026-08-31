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WORLD

Iran state media says two killed in US attack on island in Hormuz

WORLD
1 hour ago
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A pedestrian walks past a wall mural along a street in downtown of Tehran on August 31, 2026. (AFP)
A pedestrian walks past a wall mural along a street in downtown of Tehran on August 31, 2026. (AFP)

The US attack on an Iranian island in the Strait of Hormuz killed two people and wounded several others, Iranian state media reported on Monday.

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"During the attack on Larak Island late Sunday, two people were martyred and several others were injured. The injured in the incident are receiving medical services and their treatment is ongoing," said the official IRNA news agency, quoting Hossein Amir Teymouri, governor of nearby Qeshm Island, without specifying whether the victims were soldiers or civilians.

(AFP)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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