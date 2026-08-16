Eastern Japan rain kills nine: report

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Why is North Korea ramping up criticism of Japan?
14-08-2026 16:11 HKT
Japan's record rains strand thousands at Narita airport; kill eight
14-08-2026 11:29 HKT
Japan and Singapore mourn the death of former Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji
13-08-2026 21:16 HKT
Russia's Putin visits Japan-claimed islands for first time; Tokyo protests
13-08-2026 15:34 HKT
Japan brushes off Australian PM's melon drama
12-08-2026 20:51 HKT
HK swaps scorching sun for a rainy week, possible typhoon ahead
12-08-2026 15:08 HKT
Art or medicine? Japan's cosmetic tattoo artists in limbo
12-08-2026 14:30 HKT
Japan bond yields rise on faster BOJ rate hike bets, inflation concerns
12-08-2026 14:19 HKT
Cathay flight lost contact after crew switched to wrong radio frequency
14-08-2026 19:24 HKT