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WORLD

India's Modi woos youth with free coaching, AI training

WORLD
23 mins ago
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India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (3R) arrives to address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort during the celebrations to mark country's Independence Day in New Delhi on August 15, 2026. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (3R) arrives to address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort during the celebrations to mark country's Independence Day in New Delhi on August 15, 2026. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Saturday his government would provide free online coaching lessons for competitive exams, weeks after massive youth-led protests forced the education minister to resign.

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Modi said the initiative was aimed at easing the financial burden on millions of families caught up in the country's fiercely competitive education system.

The 75-year-old leader made the announcement while speaking from the ramparts of New Delhi's imposing 17th-century Red Fort to mark the country's independence from Britain on August 15, 1947.

"We have decided to provide free online coaching for various competitive examinations for our youth. We have the digital public infrastructure, and we have highly talented teachers and educators," he said.

The move comes after nationwide protests triggered by the leak of a key medical entrance examination paper and a series of other recruitment scandals.

The protests, which culminated in the resignation last month of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, exposed deep frustration among young Indians over access to jobs and educational opportunities.

They also highlighted immense pressures on students in India, the world's most populous nation where admission to government-run colleges remains one of the most sought-after pathways to economic security.

The cut-throat competition has fuelled a sprawling coaching industry where students spend years preparing, often at enormous financial cost for their families.

Modi said the free online classes would ease financial burden on "poor and middle-class families".

"The competition surrounding coaching classes has become a huge burden for middle-class families... (Students) can stay close to their families, receive their care, and avoid placing an additional financial burden on them," he said.

Modi also announced plans to train several million young people in artificial intelligence tools.

"We have decided in the next one year, one crore (10 million) youth will be given training in AI skills," he said.

Since the protests, authorities have attempted to appease the nation's youth, with the parliament hiking penalties for leaking exam papers.

Critics say the protests posed one of the biggest challenges to Modi's government since coming to power in 2014.

AFP

IndiaModiyouthfree coachingAI training

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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