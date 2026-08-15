logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

US states seek $200 bn penalty in blockbuster Meta lawsuit

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by GODOFREDO A. VÁSQUEZ / AFP Colorado Chief Trial Counsel Jason Slothouber (2L) and California Deputy Attorney General Megan O’Neill (L) exit Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building & United States Courthouse in Oakland, California, on August 12, 2026 during jury selection as Meta faces trial about alleged harms to children.
Photo by GODOFREDO A. VÁSQUEZ / AFP Colorado Chief Trial Counsel Jason Slothouber (2L) and California Deputy Attorney General Megan O’Neill (L) exit Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building & United States Courthouse in Oakland, California, on August 12, 2026 during jury selection as Meta faces trial about alleged harms to children.

A coalition of US states will seek around $200 billion in damages against Meta, which they accuse of intentionally designing Facebook and Instagram to be addictive for children, when a landmark trial kicks off on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Meta previously had claimed in court documents that the financial penalties could reach $1.4 trillion, close to its entire market value which hovers around $1.5 trillion.

With more than three billion users across all of its apps, Meta will defend itself in the six-week-long trial beginning on August 18 when opening statements begin in Oakland, a short drive from San Francisco.

If Meta loses the case, the states will ask a judge to force the world's largest social media to make changes to its two core apps, in addition to slapping the company with a massive financial penalty.

"We have not made a request for $1.4 trillion" in damages, a lawyer for the states said during a hearing on Thursday, and continued that they believe Meta calculated the massive figure "for shock value."

Rather, the states will ask for damages closer to $193 billion, the lawyer said.

Representatives for the states did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A coalition of states sued Meta in 2023 for allegedly designing addictive features for kids in its apps and violating state laws.

Prosecutors representing California, Colorado, Kentucky and New Jersey will now try to prove that Meta violated federal and state laws regarding children's safety and privacy online.

Meta "strongly disagrees with these allegations" and is "confident the evidence will show our longstanding commitment to supporting young people," a spokesperson told AFP.

Meta will also not be allowed to block a key witness, a federal judge said on Thursday.

Last week, the company asked the court to prevent a former employee, Arturo Bejar, from testifying for allegedly destroying evidence.

"I'm not going to exclude him from testifying," Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said.

Bejar is a former Meta employee who has previously testified against the social media company, including at a trial in New Mexico which Meta recently lost.

Lawyers for the states are expected to put Bejar on the stand for three hours to answer questions about Meta's practices around safety and growth, and whether the company publicly misrepresented what it knew, according to a court document.

Eight people were selected on Wednesday to serve on an advisory jury. Judge Rogers will make the final decision, and a verdict is expected by early October.

AFP

US states$200 bn penaltyMetalawsuit

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
An Australian teenager poses while holding a mobile phone, in Sydney, Australia July 14, 2026. REUTERS/Jeremy Piper/File Photo
Meta says it has taken down 756,000 Australian teen accounts as ban enforcement looms
WORLD
13-08-2026 16:37 HKT
A person rides a bike by a Meta store in Burlingame, at the San Francisco Bay Area, California, U.S., May 19, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Meta, 29 states head to court in biggest test yet of youth social media litigation
WORLD
12-08-2026 20:16 HKT
The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
Meta meets its own 'tobacco' moment in court
WORLD
12-08-2026 15:07 HKT
The Manus AI agent app is displayed on a mobile phone near the logo of U.S. tech giant Meta, in this illustration picture taken April 28, 2026. REUTERS
AI startup Manus to resume independent operations as deal with Meta unwinds
INNOVATION
12-08-2026 10:00 HKT
Members of the military escort migrants in Ceuta, Spain, following recent mass crossings of migrants on foot and by sea from Morocco into Spanish territory, August 1, 2026. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Meta, TikTok agree to fact check content on Spain border crossings after deadly incident
WORLD
11-08-2026 17:55 HKT
Executive Chairman & Founder of Fortescue, Andrew Forrest speaks during a summit in Sydney, Australia, March 4, 2026. REUTERS/Jeremy Piper/File Photo
US judge rules Meta hid evidence in Australian tycoon fake ad case
WORLD
11-08-2026 14:56 HKT
Photo by KEVIN DIETSCH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP CEO of Meta Platforms Mark Zuckerberg attends the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference at the Sun Valley Lodge on July 9, 2026 in Sun Valley, Idaho.
Meta pushes global AI vision amid race with OpenAI, Anthropic and China
WORLD
11-08-2026 14:40 HKT
Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and Reddit applications are displayed on a mobile phone ahead of new law banning social media for users under 16 in Australia, in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration
US court rules Meta, other tech firms must face thousands of lawsuits over social media addiction
WORLD
11-08-2026 09:43 HKT
The logo of Meta at the Meta Lab in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 20, 2026. REUTERS
Meta launches new AI model as Zuckerberg champions open-weight push
INNOVATION
10-08-2026 18:45 HKT
Photo by ANTONIO SEMPERE / AFP Spanish soldiers supervise a water distribution at a settlement for migrants in the Spanish North African enclave of Ceuta on August 7, 2026, following a mass influx of migrants from Morocco in recent days.
EU tells Meta, TikTok to boost monitoring, fact-checking
WORLD
08-08-2026 16:43 HKT
Cathay flight lost contact after crew switched to wrong radio frequency
NEWS
14-08-2026 19:24 HKT
From left, Jacqueline Chan Nap-shan, managing director and chief financial officer, Sebastian Paredes, and Celia Wan, head of internal and external communications
DBS Hong Kong posts record interim profit; retiring CEO says he has made Hong Kong his home
FINANCE
14-08-2026 12:19 HKT
Aaron Kwok films HKJC theme song MV for 18 hours in heat
ENTERTAINMENT
14-08-2026 18:33 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.