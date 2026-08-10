(Video) Giant hippo chases tourist boat in Botswana in terrifying close encounter

A tourist boat in Botswana narrowly escaped a potentially deadly encounter when a massive male hippo charged and chased the vessel through shallow waters, with the captain accelerating just in time to save passengers, foreign media reported.

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Tourist Oznur Bell, who filmed the incident, said the captain had initially kept a safe distance to avoid disturbing the territorial hippo. But after spotting signs of aggression, he warned passengers to hold on and increased speed. Seconds later, the huge animal was seen charging through the water with remarkable speed and power, rapidly closing the gap before eventually giving up.

Adult male hippos can weigh up to 4,500 kilograms and, despite being herbivores, are highly aggressive and fiercely territorial. Researchers at the University of Pretoria estimate hippos kill at least 500 people annually in Africa – more than twice the number killed by lions. Experts urged tourists to follow guide instructions and avoid approaching wildlife.