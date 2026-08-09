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WORLD

Thai student accused in deadly altercation with Chinese national

WORLD
15 hours ago
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A 20-year-old student has been arrested following the fatal stabbing of a Chinese man in an apartment in Chonburi province, Thailand. The incident reportedly occurred after the suspect found the victim with his girlfriend on the bed.

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Police identified the suspect as Thanachot. He was arrested on Saturday (Aug 8) after reportedly fleeing toward Pattaya. Thanachot later surrendered to authorities upon learning of the victim's death.

He said he finished a night shift as a security guard at an entertainment venue before returning to his girlfriend’s apartment in the morning, where he found an unfamiliar man on the bed and confronted him while holding a knife.

He alleged that the 20-year-old Chinese victim -- identified as Cao Ke by the authorities -- attempted to grab the knife, leading to a struggle in which both men choked each other. 

Thanachot said he regained control of the knife and stabbed the victim during the altercation. He told police he did not intend to kill Cao. He later turned himself in to the police after learning of Cao’s death.

Local reports state that Cao came from a wealthy background and his father works in Thailand's yacht industry.

Police have charged Thanachot with intentional murder and continue to investigate the incident.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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