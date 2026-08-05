logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

What to know about the total solar eclipse on August 12

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by BRUCE BENNETT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP Spectators look skyward during a partial eclipse of the sun on August 21, 2017 at the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City, New York.
Photo by BRUCE BENNETT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP Spectators look skyward during a partial eclipse of the sun on August 21, 2017 at the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City, New York.

Day will briefly turn into night across a swathe of northern Spain on August 12, when the Moon will completely cover the Sun during a rare total solar eclipse.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Here is what you need to know about the total eclipse, which is the first visible in mainland Europe since 2006.

 

- What is an eclipse? -

 

Eclipses happen when the Moon passes directly between the Sun and Earth, casting a narrow band of shadow across our planet.

It creates a strange twilight during which temperatures drop, shadows appear at strange angles and some animals go to sleep.

These odd phenomena convinced ancient cultures that eclipses were signs of the apocalypse -- or messages from the gods.

However it is really the result of a "cosmic coincidence", according to NASA.

"Even though the Sun is about 400 times bigger than the Moon, it is also about 400 times farther away," the US space agency says.

This means that for people standing in the right spot, the Moon totally covers the Sun -- revealing its outer atmosphere called the corona.

 

- Where can it be seen? -

 

On August 12, a remote region of northern Russia will be the first to see the total eclipse.

The "path of totality", as it is known, will then cross over Greenland, Iceland, Spain and the northeastern tip of Portugal.

In Spain, it will roughly move from the northern city of Oviedo to the island of Mallorca.

The eclipse will cross over areas that have been hit by devastating fires in Spain, which scientists say were made more likely by human-driven climate change.

 

- How long will it last? -

 

For observers in Spain, the total eclipse will last under two minutes just before sunset.

The northern city of Burgos, for example, will be plunged into darkness for exactly one minute and 48 seconds.

It will last slightly longer in parts of Russia and Greenland, though still under two-and-a-half minutes.

However, partial eclipses -- which occur as the Moon starts and finishes crossing the Sun -- will last around one hour and 45 minutes.

Partial eclipses will also be visible in most of Europe, Canada, the northern United States and northwest Africa.

 

- How rare is it? -

 

One or two solar eclipses occur roughly every year. However the small band of totality means that the same area may wait 400 years before seeing another one.

On August 2, 2027, a total solar eclipse will cross southern Spain, northern Africa and the Arabian Peninsula.

Its totality will last six minutes and 23 seconds. A longer eclipse will not occur until 2114.

Spain will be treated yet again on January 26, 2028, when an annular eclipse -- or "ring of fire" -- will cross southern areas.

 

- Do you need protection? -

 

Yes. It is important not to look directly at the Sun during an eclipse. It can cause serious eye damage.

Experts recommend specifically designed eclipse glasses which filter UV rays that meet the standard ISO 12312-2:2015.

There are no pain receptors in eyes to warn the brain they are being injured, so problems only appear later.

Following a total solar eclipse in the United States in 2024, the rate of people googling "my eyes hurt" surged, research has shown.

AFP

solar eclipse

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by BRANDON BELL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP The moon fully passes over the sun's horizon during a Total solar eclipse on April 08, 2024 in Brady, Texas.
Total eclipse gives scientists chance to probe Sun's mysteries
WORLD
6 mins ago
Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP This aerial photo taken on July 9, 2026 shows workers installing solar panels on a roof in Carmona, in the Philippine province of Cavite.
High bills, cheap panels drive a Philippine solar surge
WORLD
1 hour ago
AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and robot hand miniature in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Trump admin to review 'closed' AI models before release: reports
WORLD
2 hours ago
Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP This aerial view shows the Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles on June 16, 2026 in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.
Armed man arrested at Trump LA golf course before president's visit
WORLD
2 hours ago
A Starbucks logo is seen at a Starbucks coffee shop in Seoul (File)
Police raid Starbucks South Korean HQ over 'Tank Day' fiasco
WORLD
2 hours ago
Photo by SANKA VIDANAGAMA / AFP People watch a partial solar eclipse at New Brighton, a coastal suburb of Christchurch, on September 22, 2025.
'Like the end of the world': the eclipse chasers flocking to Spain
WORLD
3 hours ago
Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP US President Donald Trump speaks with the media before boarding Air Force One en route to Las Vegas at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles on August 4, 2026.
Trump's sale of access to Truth Social raises eyebrows
WORLD
3 hours ago
Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP FIFA president Gianni Infantino reacts during the 2026 World Cup Group D football match between USA and Paraguay at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood on June 12, 2026.
Infantino's problems mount as Wenger and key FIFA ally turn on him
WORLD
4 hours ago
Marine One carrying U.S. President Donald Trump departs from the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 4, 2026. REUTERS/Eric Lee
FAA says it is investigating Trump helicopter safety incident in Washington
WORLD
4 hours ago
The OpenAI logo in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
OpenAI, Anthropic AI agents implicated in new security breaches
WORLD
4 hours ago
Four former CHANEL staff jailed for 4 to 7 years for stealing over 700 luxury items set for destruction
NEWS
03-08-2026 15:06 HKT
(File photo)
Tropical Cyclone Dolphin to swap rain for 34 degrees sweat this weekend
NEWS
04-08-2026 14:41 HKT
File Photo
Total ban on foreign domestic helper loans urged as debt spirals amid new regulations
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.