logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Apple to hike iPhone prices by US$200, foldable set at US$2,000, Bloomberg's Gurman predicts

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Zhou Yiru

logo
logo
logo
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: View of an Apple logo at an Apple store in Paris, France, April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/File Photo/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: View of an Apple logo at an Apple store in Paris, France, April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/File Photo/File Photo

Apple consumers should brace for a US$100 to US$200 (HK$780 to HK$1,560) price hike on upcoming iPhones, with the tech giant's first foldable device expected to cost at least US$2,000, according to predictions by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Given that Apple has already raised prices on several iPad and Mac models by US$100 to US$200 recently, he expects a similar price adjustment for the upcoming iPhone line.

Gurman said Apple's price hike is driven by several factors, including shortages of memory chips and main processors. Additionally, the new camera system in the iPhone 18 series is also expected to be significantly more expensive.

Gurman suggests that with  Samsung's latest foldable phone priced at around US$1,900, Apple's model is positioned as an even higher-end product. 

He also mentioned Apple's new Upgrade Program—a subscription-like monthly payment option available online and in Apple Stores—which Gurman believes could help mitigate the impact of rising prices for consumers. 

 

AppleiPhone 18Mark GurmanBloomberg

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
View of an Apple logo at an Apple store in Paris, France, April 23, 2025. REUTERS
Apple forecasts slower sales growth as supply constraints struggles, shares fall
INNOVATION
31-07-2026 14:40 HKT
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on July 23, 2026 in New York. AFP
Magnificent 7 results set to test broadening US stock market
FINANCE
29-07-2026 21:24 HKT
Apple briefly tops US$5 trillion market value for first time
INNOVATION
29-07-2026 10:35 HKT
View of an Apple logo at an Apple store in Paris, France, April 23, 2025. REUTERS
Apple launches US device leasing program with Klarna
FINANCE
28-07-2026 22:05 HKT
Apple's CEO Tim Cook and Senior Vice President Hardware Engineering John Ternus attend the premiere of season four of the Apple TV series "Ted Lasso" at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 27, 2026. REUTERS/David Swanson
Incoming Apple CEO aims to build on movie and TV progress
WORLD
28-07-2026 16:16 HKT
Galaxy Z Fold8. Samsung
Samsung unveils wider foldable phone, hikes prices as chip costs rise
INNOVATION
22-07-2026 21:27 HKT
Apple unseats Nvidia to become world's most valuable company as AI bets shift
FINANCE
17-07-2026 22:34 HKT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: View of an Apple logo at an Apple store in Paris, France, April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/File Photo/File Photo
Apple Intelligence AI service registered with China's cyberspace regulator
INNOVATION
15-07-2026 16:41 HKT
People check Huawei's new Mate 70 mobile phone inside a shop at the Wangfujing shopping area in Beijing on November 26, 2024. Chinese tech giant Huawei on November 26 unveiled its first smartphone equipped with a fully homegrown operating system, a key test in the firm's fight to challenge the dominance of Western juggernauts. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP)
China smartphone shipments fall for fifth straight quarter as costs rise - IDC
FINANCE
14-07-2026 14:26 HKT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: View of an Apple logo at an Apple store in Paris, France, April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/File Photo/File Photo
Apple sues OpenAI, two former employees for trade secrets theft
WORLD
11-07-2026 13:08 HKT
HK-named Typhoon Dolphin surges to new strength, neighboring system likely in its grasp
NEWS
02-08-2026 15:14 HKT
A woman posing for picture with a motorcycle rider offering photo and video service along a street in Chongqing, southwestern China. (AFP)
Tourists chase high-octane thrill in China's trending biker capital
CHINA
02-08-2026 11:08 HKT
Drivers trapped in Cityplaza car park for over two hours amid chaos, charged for extra time
NEWS
13 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.