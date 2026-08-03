Apple to hike iPhone prices by US$200, foldable set at US$2,000, Bloomberg's Gurman predicts

Apple consumers should brace for a US$100 to US$200 (HK$780 to HK$1,560) price hike on upcoming iPhones, with the tech giant's first foldable device expected to cost at least US$2,000, according to predictions by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

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Given that Apple has already raised prices on several iPad and Mac models by US$100 to US$200 recently, he expects a similar price adjustment for the upcoming iPhone line.

Gurman said Apple's price hike is driven by several factors, including shortages of memory chips and main processors. Additionally, the new camera system in the iPhone 18 series is also expected to be significantly more expensive.

Gurman suggests that with Samsung's latest foldable phone priced at around US$1,900, Apple's model is positioned as an even higher-end product.

He also mentioned Apple's new Upgrade Program—a subscription-like monthly payment option available online and in Apple Stores—which Gurman believes could help mitigate the impact of rising prices for consumers.