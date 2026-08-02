logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Trump says US, Israel to hold off on Iran strikes

WORLD
18 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
US President Donald Trump flashes a thumbs up while stepping off Air Force One upon arrival at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, on July 31, 2026. (AFP)
US President Donald Trump flashes a thumbs up while stepping off Air Force One upon arrival at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, on July 31, 2026. (AFP)

President Donald Trump said Saturday that the United States and Israel had agreed to hold off on any new strikes on Iran -- provided a deal to end the months-long conflict is quickly reached.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Fears had mounted that the fighting could escalate once again, after Trump threatened to hit Iran "very hard," and was reportedly considering renewed heavy attacks, including against energy infrastructure targets.

CBS News reported that the United States and Israel were planning joint strikes, possibly throughout the weekend, with oil refineries and power plants among possible targets.

"The USA is locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran, at levels of Military Terror, Strength, and Power not seen since World War II," Trump said late Saturday in a post on his Truth Social platform.

But the Republican billionaire said he would hold fire for now.

"Despite this, we have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries, to hold off any attack," he said.

"Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL," he said.

The US president said the deal would have to include the "Immediate, Complete and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran's nuclear threat."

"The Country of Israel joins me in this commitment. Get to work, everybody, and get it DONE."

After more than five months of war, which began on February 28 when the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, there is seemingly no end to the conflict, with a resumption of tit-for-tat attacks in recent weeks.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman called Trump on Saturday to express concerns about his strike plans, Axios reported, citing unnamed US officials.

One source with knowledge of the call told Axios that the Saudi crown prince had "urged Trump to de-escalate and refrain from launching the strikes."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the report.

(AFP)

USIranTrumpdeal

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
People shop at a Costco store in the Staten Island borough of New York City, U.S., January 16, 2026. Brendan McDermid
US economic growth slows in second quarter, but domestic demand robust
FINANCE
30-07-2026 20:53 HKT
FILE PHOTO: The JPMorgan Chase & Co. logo in one of the headquarters??entrances in New York City, U.S., April 1, 2026. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo
J.P.Morgan brings forward Fed rate hike call to December after July hold
FINANCE
30-07-2026 14:56 HKT
Sailors from the navy of Yemen's Aden-based internationally recognised government stand at machine-gun positions aboard a vessel patrolling a shipping lane off Hanish Island in the Red Sea on July 27, 2026. AFP
Oil prices give up previous gains as tankers continue to ply Middle East conflict zones
FINANCE
30-07-2026 12:00 HKT
HKMA keeps base rate at 4 percent following Fed's decision
FINANCE
30-07-2026 10:22 HKT
HSI muted at open after Fed rate pause, New Oriental surges 14.7pc on strong earnings
FINANCE
30-07-2026 10:08 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Trump says US to hit Iran hard
WORLD
30-07-2026 08:39 HKT
U.S. CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee on "The Posture of the U.S. Central Command and U.S. Africa Command in Review" on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 14, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
US commander warns troops their videos help Iran, sources say
WORLD
29-07-2026 20:14 HKT
The logo of Chinese company Moonshot AI is displayed alongside its Kimi app on a mobile phone, in this illustration picture taken July 24, 2026. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
Moonshot AI hit US$35 bln valuation after fundraising blew past expectations
FINANCE
29-07-2026 17:51 HKT
Damage at a site belonging to Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) following airstrikes that the PMF said were carried out by U.S. and Saudi forces, in Bartella, Nineveh province, Iraq, July 29, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Khalid Al-Mousily
Who are Iraq's Iranian-backed armed groups?
WORLD
29-07-2026 17:39 HKT
A vessel at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, July 28, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer
Iran rules out regional management of Hormuz Strait, hitting hopes for breakthrough
WORLD
29-07-2026 16:05 HKT
Man in his 40s found dead in West Mid-Levels flat
NEWS
22 hours ago
Prominent Hong Kong entrepreneur dies following deadly Tsim Sha Tsui bar attack
NEWS
31-07-2026 13:56 HKT
HK-named typhoon Dolphin forecast to swim into record strength, says HKO
NEWS
30-07-2026 15:09 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.