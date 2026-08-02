Trump says US, Israel to hold off on Iran strikes

President Donald Trump said Saturday that the United States and Israel had agreed to hold off on any new strikes on Iran -- provided a deal to end the months-long conflict is quickly reached.

Fears had mounted that the fighting could escalate once again, after Trump threatened to hit Iran "very hard," and was reportedly considering renewed heavy attacks, including against energy infrastructure targets.

CBS News reported that the United States and Israel were planning joint strikes, possibly throughout the weekend, with oil refineries and power plants among possible targets.

"The USA is locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran, at levels of Military Terror, Strength, and Power not seen since World War II," Trump said late Saturday in a post on his Truth Social platform.

But the Republican billionaire said he would hold fire for now.

"Despite this, we have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries, to hold off any attack," he said.

"Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL," he said.

The US president said the deal would have to include the "Immediate, Complete and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran's nuclear threat."

"The Country of Israel joins me in this commitment. Get to work, everybody, and get it DONE."

After more than five months of war, which began on February 28 when the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, there is seemingly no end to the conflict, with a resumption of tit-for-tat attacks in recent weeks.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman called Trump on Saturday to express concerns about his strike plans, Axios reported, citing unnamed US officials.

One source with knowledge of the call told Axios that the Saudi crown prince had "urged Trump to de-escalate and refrain from launching the strikes."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the report.

(AFP)