logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Trump says US to hit Iran hard

WORLD
5 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump vowed to hit back hard at Iran after it attacked US bases in Jordan on Wednesday, as the Middle East war reignited and again drew in the Islamic republic's proxies.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The warning came after a lull in the fighting -- which had spurred hopes of a return to negotiations -- appeared to end, sending oil prices jumping five percent over fears of disruptions to global supplies.

On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia and the United States announced strikes on militant bases in Iraq, while US ally Israel accused Iran-backed Hezbollah of a truce violation.

For two days, the world's biggest oil exporter Saudi Arabia has reported drone attacks targeting crude facilities that it blamed on Iraqi armed groups allied with Tehran.

Iran meanwhile launched missiles at US ally Jordan, with Iranian state media later reporting an American attack near the Islamic republic's border with Iraq.

Trump told Fox News: "We'll be hitting them hard...We are going to beat the 'effing s' out of them."

'Resistance'

Saudi security analyst and researcher Hesham Alghannam told AFP: "Tehran is now using its proxy network to sustain leverage while the diplomatic track absorbs international attention.

Iran's state television, meanwhile, reported a US strike in the Piranshahr border area, after the Fars news agency reported a missile hit an uninhabited area, causing no casualties.

Earlier, Jordan's army said it had intercepted five Iranian missiles, with Iran's Revolutionary Guards saying they had targeted US bases there.

"As long as the threats against the Islamic Republic of Iran continue...the resistance will continue," they added.

On another front, Israel accused Hezbollah of deploying a drone overnight against an Israeli vehicle inside Lebanon, in what the military called "a blatant violation of the ceasefire".

Israel fought alongside the US in the first weeks of the war against Iran, while battling Hezbollah in Lebanon, but it has yet to join the latest round of strikes against the Islamic republic.

'Dangerous'

US stocks ended sharply lower on the oil price jump Wednesday, while the yield on 30-year US Treasury bonds hit their highest levels since 2007.

In Iraq, a joint US-Saudi air operation followed attacks by what Riyadh called "terrorist militias loyal to Iran" on its oil facilities.

The US military said logistics and weapons sites belonging to an Iran-aligned group were targeted in the strikes.
Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi alliance said the attacks killed at least 20 of its members.

It denounced a "dangerous escalation" against an "official security institution".

Two Hashed officials said five Iranian advisors were among those killed, and AFP correspondents saw coffins draped with Iranian flags.

The Hashed al-Shaabi alliance, also known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces, was created in 2014 to fight jihadists before its integration into the military.

It includes brigades belonging to Iran-backed groups reputed for acting unilaterally.

Iraq denounced the US-Saudi strikes and said it rejects "all acts of aggression, regardless of the party responsible or the justifications presented".

The Ministerial Council for National Security said it would "confront any violation of Iraq's sovereignty, and prevent any source from using Iraqi territory to threaten neighbouring states".

According to Fox News, however, Trump said the strikes were "coordinated with the Iraqi government".

The strikes follow growing US pressure on Iraq to disarm pro-Iran groups. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi visited both the US and Iran.

Red Sea

The US had said the days-long cessation in fighting was aimed at kickstarting a new round of negotiations, including over the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has blockaded throughout much of the war.

The Revolutionary Guards said they had attacked and stopped three tankers in the strait, insisting Iran has "full control" of the waterway that was previously free to transit.

Tehran has insisted it will retain control of the crucial conduit for energy shipments, and has also announced plans to collect fees for passage, which Washington opposes.

The US also announced new sanctions targeting entities linked to Iran's Guards that it accused of extorting ships transiting the strait.

The Hormuz closure has lent greater significance to the Red Sea, Riyadh's alternative export route.

AFP

Iran WarTrumpStrait of Hormuz

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by HANDOUT / 2026 PLANET LABS PBC / AFP This handout satellite image taken on June 11, 2026 and released on July 21, 2026 by 2026 Planet Labs PBC shows a protected area on the coast of the Narta Lagoon, on the southwest coast of Albania near Vlora where the construction of a tourist complex linked to the Trump family is planned.
Trump family project in Albania has already caused 'irreparable' damage: NGOs
WORLD
18 hours ago
The national flags of China and Iran fly in Tiananmen Square, China, February 14, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
Iran to get Chinese shoulder-launched missile systems in weeks, sources say
CHINA
20 hours ago
The seal of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) adorns a lectern during a press conference in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 16, 2025. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
US curbs virus research Trump blamed for Covid pandemic
WORLD
20 hours ago
A visitor high-fives a humanoid robot at the Keenon Robotics booth during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, July 18, 2026. REUTERS
Trump administration bans new Chinese humanoid robots, to protect US AI buildout
FINANCE
22 hours ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at the White House. Reuters
Trump, Zelensky discussed Patriot deal and reviving talks with Russia
WORLD
29-07-2026 06:11 HKT
Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks via videoconference to support the candidacy of right-wing presidential hopeful Flavio Bolsonaro during the Liberal Party (PL) convention, in Sao Paulo, Brazil on July 25, 2026.
Trump to host Netanyahu, Zelenskiy as Ukraine, Iran wars reach critical stages
WORLD
28-07-2026 15:43 HKT
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer testifies at a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 22, 2026. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon/File Photo
USTR's Greer says Trump's latest tariffs won't have an economic impact
WORLD
28-07-2026 12:53 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Trump says US and Tehran having 'good talks' as drones hit Iran's neighbours
WORLD
28-07-2026 08:19 HKT
The crude oil tanker Aegean Myth is moored to a single point mooring (SPM) at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's Marine Terminal in Yuzhnaya Ozereevka near the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, Russia, July 31, 2021. REUTERS
Kazakhstan's daily oil output halves after export terminal closure, source says
FINANCE
27-07-2026 21:26 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) Dinner, which was rescheduled from April after it was interrupted when a man tried to force his way through security and fired a shotgun, at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 24, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Trump mixes jokes with barbs at press freedom dinner
WORLD
25-07-2026 19:35 HKT
Nicholas Tse sheds tears at concert as family bids farewell to Patrick Tse
GOSSIP
28-07-2026 19:07 HKT
Two mainland unlicensed tour guides arrested in joint operation targeting unregulated tourism
NEWS
22 hours ago
Cecilia Cheung makes first public appearance at Kaho Lee concert since Patrick Tse’s death
ENTERTAINMENT
16 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.