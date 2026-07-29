logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Who are Iraq's Iranian-backed armed groups?

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Damage at a site belonging to Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) following airstrikes that the PMF said were carried out by U.S. and Saudi forces, in Bartella, Nineveh province, Iraq, July 29, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Khalid Al-Mousily
Damage at a site belonging to Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) following airstrikes that the PMF said were carried out by U.S. and Saudi forces, in Bartella, Nineveh province, Iraq, July 29, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Khalid Al-Mousily

The U.S. and Saudi Arabia have struck Iran-backed Shi'ite armed groups in Iraq, which the allies said were responsible for drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The attacks have put the spotlight on the militias that wield enormous political and military power in Iraq.

HOW DID THE MILITIAS BECOME INFLUENTIAL IN IRAQ?

The Shi'ite groups sprang up as Tehran steadily entrenched itself in Iraqi politics and security matters after the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq toppled President Saddam Hussein in 2003.

The militias, with Iranian financial and military support, have become formidable forces that can rival the national army in firepower. They are also deeply enmeshed in Iraq's political, economic and social fabric, building business networks and taking seats in parliament and the government.

They are part of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of about 10 hardline Shi'ite armed factions that collectively command about 50,000 fighters and arsenals that include long-range missiles and anti-aircraft weapons, according to two security officials who monitor the militias' activities.

The Resistance group, a key pillar of Iran's network of regional proxy forces, has said it carried out dozens of missile and drone attacks on Israel and U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria since the Gaza war began in 2023.

The Trump administration has pressured Iraqi leaders to rein in these armed groups.

WHO ARE THE MOST POWERFUL GROUPS?

Kataib Hezbollah is the most powerful faction in the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.

One of the armed groups closest to Iran, it was founded by Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in the mid-2000s. A U.S. air strike on Baghdad in 2020 killed Muhandis along with high-profile Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani.

After its founding, the group quickly developed a reputation for deadly attacks against military and diplomatic targets. It was accused of using a mixture of sniper, rocket and mortar attacks and roadside bombs.

Kataib Hezbollah has as many as 10,000 members, according to U.S. National Intelligence, and an arsenal of drones, rockets and short-range ballistic missiles, Iraqi officials and members of the group have said. The U.S. has struck Kataib Hezbollah positions, bases and training and logistics hubs several times over the years. The group has defied and challenged government statements calling for an end to attacks on U.S. forces.

It fought alongside other Shi'ite militias against mostly Sunni rebels during Syria's civil war.

The group has said it carried out high-profile kidnappings. The militia abducted Elizabeth Tsurkov, an Israeli Russian doctoral student, during her research trip to Iraq in 2023, according to Iraqi officials.

Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq (League of the Righteous), is headed by Qais Al-Khazali. Born in 1974, in the impoverished Sadr City area of Baghdad, Khazali has sought to soften his image in a quest to become one of Iraq's top politicians.

Khazali rose to prominence in the chaotic aftermath of the U.S. invasion. In 2007, he was arrested by American forces for his alleged role in an attack on a government compound in Karbala in the Shi'ite heartland of southern Iraq in which five U.S. soldiers were killed.

He was freed after about three years in an American prison in Iraq.

Khazali fought with fiery cleric Moqtada al-Sadr’s Mehdi Army against U.S. troops but formed his own armed group in 2006. He was among many militia fighters who went to northern Iraq to battle Islamic State after it seized large swathes of the country and imposed a reign of terror in 2014.

In 2020, Khazali said there was no longer a justification for thousands of U.S. troops to remain in Iraq since Islamic State had been defeated and that they would be an occupying force if they did not leave.

Though a militia commander, Khazali sat out militia attacks on U.S. military facilities during the Gaza war and was involved with Iraq’s education ministry.

He has denied his militia was involved in the deaths of thousands of people during Iraq's civil war from 2006 to 2007.

Reuters

IraqIranarmed groups

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A vessel at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, July 28, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer
Iran rules out regional management of Hormuz Strait, hitting hopes for breakthrough
WORLD
2 hours ago
A satellite image shows trail of smoke rising from an oil facility, in Jizan, Jazan province, Saudi Arabia, July 26, 2026. Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Saturday, July 25, that they carried out operations targeting Saudi Aramco facilities in Jizan and Yanbu, according to a statement by the group's military spokesperson Yahya Sare. European Union/Copernicus Sentinel-2/Handout via REUTERS
US, Saudis attack Iran-backed groups in Iraq, threatening to intensify conflict
WORLD
5 hours ago
The national flags of China and Iran fly in Tiananmen Square, China, February 14, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
Iran to get Chinese shoulder-launched missile systems in weeks, sources say
CHINA
6 hours ago
Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, July 26, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer
Iran rules out Omani proposal to manage Strait of Hormuz
WORLD
8 hours ago
Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks via videoconference to support the candidacy of right-wing presidential hopeful Flavio Bolsonaro during the Liberal Party (PL) convention, in Sao Paulo, Brazil on July 25, 2026.
Trump to host Netanyahu, Zelenskiy as Ukraine, Iran wars reach critical stages
WORLD
28-07-2026 15:43 HKT
An aerial view of the Caspian Sea near the city of Baku is pictured through the window of an airplane in Baku Azerbaijan May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh Purchase Licensing Rights
Iran, Ukraine wars converge over Caspian Sea
WORLD
28-07-2026 14:31 HKT
Boats float near the coast of Bab el-Mandeb, Yemen, April 2, 2026. REUTERS/File Photo
Houthis pushing to model Iran's Hormuz control in Red Sea, Yemeni FM says
WORLD
28-07-2026 11:48 HKT
Iran foreign minister says Ukraine's attack on Iranian vessel 'cannot go unanswered'
WORLD
27-07-2026 05:02 HKT
Smoke rises from an explosion at an unknown location, during what the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) says are strikes on Iranian military targets, in this screengrab taken from a handout video released on July 23, 2026. U.S. Central Command/Handout via REUTERS
US missiles hit Iran as path towards de-escalation uncertain
WORLD
25-07-2026 10:07 HKT
A blaze after Israel's Fire and Rescue Service said that an industrial building and a fuel tanker at Israel's Oil Refineries were hit by debris from an intercepted Iranian missile, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in Haifa, Israel March 30, 2026. (Reuters)
Physical oil prices jump with some nearing US$110 as Iran, Ukraine wars hit supply
FINANCE
24-07-2026 22:48 HKT
Nicholas Tse sheds tears at concert as family bids farewell to Patrick Tse
GOSSIP
23 hours ago
10 mainland women arrested in Tsuen Wan anti-vice operation
NEWS
28-07-2026 04:04 HKT
Mainland man stabbed in neck at Mong Kok building, 3 Thai women taken for questioning
NEWS
13 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.