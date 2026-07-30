Kumamoto quake death toll rises to 28

The death toll from a powerful earthquake in Kumamoto Prefecture has risen to 28, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said on Thursday (Jul 30), according to Japanese media.

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Kihara said the toll stood at 28 as of 6.30am local time on Thursday.

Earlier, Kumamoto’s disaster management authorities said 17 people had died, including five at Aeon Mall Kumamoto and eight at Nippon Paper Industries’ Yatsushiro Mill.

Six others were found with no vital signs, while five were in critical condition.