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WORLD

Irish singer, musician Glen Hansard killed in motorbike crash at 56

WORLD
59 mins ago
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Oscar-winning Irish musician and actor Glen Hansard, who starred in the 1991 cult film "The Commitments", died on Wednesday, his agent said, with reports suggesting he was killed in a motorcycle crash.

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"With broken hearts we announce the passing of Glen Hansard in the early hours of this morning," his agent ATC Management said in a post on Hansard's website.

Family and friends of the 56-year-old were "dealing with the shock of it all", the agent said, without saying how he died.

The Irish police said in a statement to AFP they were "appealing for witnesses following a fatal single-vehicle collision" in Dublin involving a motorcycle.

"The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was treated at the scene but was pronounced deceased a short time later," the police added.

Hansard had won international acclaim during his three decades working in film, music and cinema.

Born in Ballymun, Dublin in April 1970, Hansard began playing music very young, performing on Dublin streets and founding the band The Frames in 1990.

With Hansard as lead singer, guitarist and composer, The Frames became one of the most popular bands on Ireland's music scene.

The musical-comedy "The Commitments", directed by Alan Parker and based on a book by author Roddy Doyle, charted the fortunes of a Dublin soul band.

Hansard played Outspan Foster, a lanky guitarist with tousled red hair, recruited by music fan Jimmy Rabbitte (Robert Arkins) who dreams of setting up a band to perform classic 50s and 60s soul music.

The feel-good film with a powerful musical score captured audience hearts, and went on to win four Baftas, as well as being nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe.

In 2007, Hansard won an Oscar with Czech musician Marketa Irglova for their co-written song "Falling Slowly" from the Irish romantic film "Once" directed by John Carney.

Set in Dublin, Hansard plays a busker who meets fellow musician Irglova bonding over their shared love of music.

Hansard also had a succesful solo career, with several Grammy nominations.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said in a statement he was "deeply saddened" to hear of Hansard's death.

Hansard was "a talented musician and actor who made a significant contribution to Ireland's cultural landscape over many years," Martin added.

(AFP)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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