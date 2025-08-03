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WORLD

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez conquer Sydney Harbour Bridge during Australia trip

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sánchez, along with a small group of friends, took part in Sydney's iconic Harbour Bridge climb last weekend during a brief visit to Australia.

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The couple dressed in the bridge climb's grey protective suits and safety harnesses before ascending the landmark, accompanied by Hollywood producer Brian Grazer and his wife Veronica Smiley Grazer, Australian news site news.com.au reported.

BridgeClimb Sydney takes visitors to the top of the arch, about 134 metres above sea level, offering panoramic views of Sydney Harbour, the Opera House and the city skyline. Standard tickets are priced from AUD248 (US$165), while private climb experiences start at AUD3,900 (US$2,700).

The bridge adventure came a day after the group was spotted dining at Icebergs Dining Room & Bar, the well-known restaurant overlooking Bondi Beach. Also attending the lunch were Brian and Veronica Grazer and investment manager Carl Kawaja, Daily Mail reported.

Flight tracking data indicated that the couple arrived in Sydney on July 17 aboard a Gulfstream G700 private jet valued at roughly US$80 million. Before reaching Australia, they reportedly spent several days vacationing in Fiji.

Soon after landing, Bezos and Sánchez were seen dining at the upscale Mimi's in Coogee. Local media said a team of bodyguards accompanied the couple and remained nearby throughout the evening.

Flight records show that the jet associated with Bezos departed Sydney on the evening of July 19, suggesting the visit lasted only a few days.

With his estimated net worth of US$256.9 billion, Bezos is now the world's fourth richest billionaire, after Tesla founder Elon Musk, Google founder Larry Page and American computer scientist and businessman Sergey Brin, according to Forbes ranking as of July 22.

Jeff Bezos Lauren Sánchez Sydney Harbour Bridge BridgeClimb

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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