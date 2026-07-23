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WORLD

World Bank estimates Venezuela twin earthquakes caused $19.6 bn in damage

WORLD
24 mins ago
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People search for bodies amid the rubble of a building in Caraballeda, Venezuela, on July 22, 2026, nearly a month after the June 24 earthquakes. The number of people killed in the powerful dual Venezuela earthquakes last month rose to 5,278, according to official figures updated on July 20, 2026.
People search for bodies amid the rubble of a building in Caraballeda, Venezuela, on July 22, 2026, nearly a month after the June 24 earthquakes. The number of people killed in the powerful dual Venezuela earthquakes last month rose to 5,278, according to official figures updated on July 20, 2026.

Twin earthquakes that devastated Venezuela last month caused at least $19.6 billion in direct physical damage, the World Bank said in an estimate Thursday, stressing the need for a rapid increase in public reconstruction funding to avoid lasting economic effects.

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Direct damage to residential buildings came in at almost half of the total at $9.3 billion, according to the Bank's assessment.  Non-residential buildings suffered $5 billion in damage and infrastructure faced $5.2 billion in total losses.

(AFP)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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