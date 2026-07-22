logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

OpenAI reports 'unprecedented' autonomous hack by AI agents

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP A photo taken on October 4, 2023 in Manta, near Turin, shows a smartphone and a laptop displaying the logos of the artificial intelligence OpenAI research laboratory and ChatGPT robot.
Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP A photo taken on October 4, 2023 in Manta, near Turin, shows a smartphone and a laptop displaying the logos of the artificial intelligence OpenAI research laboratory and ChatGPT robot.

ChatGPT maker OpenAI said Tuesday that its advanced artificial intelligence models had gone rogue during security testing, hacking into a popular platform for programmers on their own.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The San Francisco firm called it an "unprecedented cyber incident" and said it would conduct a joint investigation with the online code library Hugging Face.

AI models that underpin tools like chatbots and image generators are known as agents when they act autonomously to carry out tasks in the real world.

As the technology quickly becomes more sophisticated, cybersecurity is in the spotlight given the risk of advanced AI finding weak points in existing software before humans do.

OpenAI said the incident involved a combination of models, including its recently launched GPT-5.6 Sol "and an even more capable pre-release model".

The company was trying to assess the models' hacking capabilities by setting tasks in a tightly controlled digital testing ground, where internet access was limited for safety.

"While operating in our sandboxed testing environment, our models spent a substantial amount of (computing power) finding a way to obtain open Internet access, in pursuit of solving the evaluation problem," an OpenAI blog about the incident said.

After connecting to the internet, the models decided to target the platform Hugging Face -- a large repository of AI models, datasets and other information -- to help in their quest.

Searching for "secret information" that could help it cheat the evaluation, the OpenAI system "chained together multiple attack vectors, including using stolen credentials".

 

- 'Catastrophic' potential -

 

Hussein Abbass, a computing professor at UNSW Canberra, told AFP that the incident was "amazing on many fronts".

"It did not just attack Hugging Face. It actually attacked its internal system to exploit its own vulnerabilities," Abbass said.

"And that's scary."

GPT-5.6 and other cutting-edge models, including the Mythos series from OpenAI's archrival Anthropic, have drawn concern over their potential to breach cybersecurity defences.

Both the US firms had to temporarily withhold the general release of these latest technologies because of fears in Washington that they could help break into crucial infrastructure.

Advanced AI is "normally in the hands of people who are ethical and responsible", Abbass said.

But "it's going to be catastrophic if it gets in someone's hands with the intention to cause harm".

How to govern the AI sector has become a key question, and "we need a community effort to manage this situation", he added.

Hugging Face had reported the cyber "intrusion" last week, without mentioning OpenAI.

"This one was different from anything we had handled before in one important way: it was driven, end to end, by an autonomous AI agent system -- and we detected and dissected it largely with AI of our own," Hugging Face said.

Clement Delangue, CEO of Hugging Face, said on X that the company had suspected the cyberattack had come from a world-leading AI lab, given the sophistication of the agent.

"We strongly believe there was no malicious intent on their part," Delangue wrote, referring to OpenAI.

"It's quite mind-blowing that all of this happened autonomously!"

AFP

OpenAIunprecedentedautonomous hackAI agents

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo
OpenAI says AI models went rogue during testing, triggering 'unprecedented' breach at startup
WORLD
10 hours ago
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: View of an Apple logo at an Apple store in Paris, France, April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/File Photo/File Photo
Apple sues OpenAI, two former employees for trade secrets theft
WORLD
11-07-2026 13:08 HKT
OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
OpenAI unveils long-awaited "super app" as rivalry with Anthropic intensifies
WORLD
10-07-2026 10:30 HKT
OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo
OpenAI's AGI deployment chief Fidji Simo to step down after medical leave
WORLD
10-07-2026 09:25 HKT
xAI and Grok logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 16, 2025. REUTERS
SpaceXAI launches Grok 4.5 model for coding, agentic tasks
INNOVATION
09-07-2026 11:52 HKT
REUTERS
Former OpenAI technical researcher Tian Yonglong joins Tencent's LLM team
INNOVATION
08-07-2026 17:49 HKT
An executive prepares to take the stage during the annual Temasek Review in Singapore July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo/File Photo
Temasek targets big jump in AI investments as value of portfolio hits record high
FINANCE
08-07-2026 15:27 HKT
The OpenAI logo in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo
OpenAI set to launch most capable GPT model after delayed rollout
WORLD
08-07-2026 13:55 HKT
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, arrives at the the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference at the Sun Valley Lodge on July 7, 2026 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Every year, some of the world's wealthiest and most powerful figures from the media, finance, technology, and political spheres converge at the Sun Valley Resort for the exclusive week-long conference hosted by boutique investment bank Allen & Co. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AFP
Canada province preparing lawsuit against OpenAI over school shooting
WORLD
08-07-2026 13:16 HKT
Founder, CEO, Chairman and Chief Engineer of SpaceX, Elon Musk, speaks via videolink on the day of SpaceX's initial public offering (IPO) at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City, U.S., June 12, 2026. REUTERS
SpaceXAI plans to launch new model with Cursor as soon as Wednesday, The Information reports
INNOVATION
08-07-2026 11:28 HKT
(File Photo)
New tropical cyclone threatens HK this weekend as AI forecast models show divided paths
NEWS
21-07-2026 19:52 HKT
(File photo)
Appeal court overturns ruling after judge copied lawyers’ submissions
NEWS
21-07-2026 16:24 HKT
Patrick Tse dies at 89, Nicholas Tse returns to HK as family announces veteran actor’s passing
ENTERTAINMENT
20-07-2026 15:48 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.