logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

'Sit down!' Australian politician berates dog on live TV

WORLD
43 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Former Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce sits in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, August 14, 2017. AAP/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS
Former Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce sits in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, August 14, 2017. AAP/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS

A top lawmaker from Australia's far-right One Nation party has grabbed headlines after exploding at a misbehaving dog as he was grilled on live TV.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce was being interviewed on national broadcaster ABC on Monday night when he interrupted the one-on-one to shriek "sit down!"

"Sorry, it's the dog," he told the journalist.

The errant pooch then interrupted the proceedings again, with Joyce saying: "I do apologise for this dog, it's just started to bail up."

"Don't worry about the dog, just answer the question," replied journalist Sarah Ferguson, who was grilling Joyce on his party leader Pauline Hanson's recent meeting with far-right British figurehead Tommy Robinson.

"Don't be rude. Otherwise, this interview will come to a grinding halt, Sarah," Joyce snapped back.

It's not the first time the cattle-farming politician has fallen foul of man's best friend -- he once threatened to kill Johnny Depp's dogs.

His outburst drew ire across Australia, with Victoria state lawmaker Georgie Purcell of the Animal Justice Party writing on social media: "if you think this is a normal way to speak to your dog, sit down!"

Asked about the feedback, Joyce told the Sydney Morning Herald the outcry reflected a divide between the cities and rural Australians.

"People in the regions laugh about it," he said.

"People in the inner city think it's a war crime."

Opinion polls show One Nation, for decades a fringe group led by provocateur Hanson, has become Australia's most popular party in recent months.

Hanson has defended her decision to appear on a podcast with Robinson, a former football hooligan turned anti-Islam activist whose profile has soared in recent years.

She drew outrage back home for telling Robinson the end of the "White Australia" policy -- which restricted non-white immigration -- in the 1970s was partly responsible for the country's current ills.

Hanson later denied she was calling for a return to that policy.

AFP

Sit down!Australian politiciandoglive TV

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Govt receives 700 restaurant applications on first day of dog-friendly policy
NEWS
19-05-2026 20:42 HKT
HK revitalizes historic sites to boost "tourism everywhere" initiative
NEWS
08-06-2025 16:38 HKT
Aerospace manufacturer BETA Technologies' electric aircraft, ALIA, taxis at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City, U.S., June 3, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo
US looks to speed air taxis, supersonic planes to market
WORLD
10 mins ago
A colony of mushroom leather coral grows on the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Cairns, Australia October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo
Great Barrier Reef at risk of 'collapse', scientists warn
WORLD
27 mins ago
Photo by TIMUR MATAHARI / AFP An Indonesian military officer escorts defendants to a trial in a baby trafficking case at the Bandung District Court in Bandung, West Java, on July 21, 2026.
Indonesia sentences leader of baby trafficking ring to 7 years jail
WORLD
1 hour ago
A message reading "AI artificial intelligence", a keyboard, and robot hands are seen in this illustration taken January 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
South Korea promises free homegrown AI chatbot this year
WORLD
2 hours ago
A water feature is seen in an empty Merlion Park, as tourism braces for a steep decline following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) along Marina Bay in Singapore, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Diamond smile: Singapore jails man for gem in mouth theft
WORLD
2 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the 80th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 23, 2025. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Diplomatic efforts seek to avert Trump split with UN refugee agency, sources say
WORLD
2 hours ago
France's President Emmanuel Macron arrives to welcome Gabon's President and his wife before a State diner at the Elysee Palace in Paris on July 20, 2026. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)
Countries move to ban social media for children
WORLD
4 hours ago
Tear gas spreads around protesters as supporters of India's Cockroach Janta Party demonstrate on the opening day of the Indian parliament's monsoon session, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam paper leaks, in New Delhi, India, 20 July, 2026. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Modi calls for foolproof exam system in India after youth protests
WORLD
4 hours ago
Patrick Tse dies at 89, Nicholas Tse returns to HK as family announces veteran actor’s passing
ENTERTAINMENT
20-07-2026 15:48 HKT
Deborah Lee breaks silence after Patrick Tse’s death
ENTERTAINMENT
22 hours ago
Charmaine Sheh pays tribute to Patrick Tse, recalls his warmth and generosity
ENTERTAINMENT
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.