logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

India youth group says will not march again because police will 'hurt youth'

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Tear gas spreads around protesters as supporters of India's Cockroach Janta Party demonstrate on the opening day of the Indian parliament's monsoon session, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam paper leaks, in New Delhi, India, 20 July, 2026. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Tear gas spreads around protesters as supporters of India's Cockroach Janta Party demonstrate on the opening day of the Indian parliament's monsoon session, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam paper leaks, in New Delhi, India, 20 July, 2026. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

India's youth-led "cockroach" movement said on Tuesday it would continue its protest but will not march again, a day after scores of supporters were injured in clashes with police who tried to stop their march on parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Delhi Police said nearly 180 people, including 118 security and police personnel, and 60 protesters, were injured on Monday when they clashed in central Delhi.

Thousands of protesters from Delhi and nearby cities and towns gathered to march on parliament on Monday, joining a movement that began as an online satire but has turned out to become the biggest challenge for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his third term.

The months-old movement by the self-named Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has drawn the support of millions of young, Gen Z Indians who are demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination paper leaks that affected more than 2 million students in May.

Seventy protesters had been detained and legal action would be initiated against them, police said in a statement late on Monday.

Early on Tuesday, about 150-200 protesters gathered at the protest site of Jantar Mantar in central Delhi, chanting slogans amid a mild drizzle. Security remained tight with paramilitary personnel patrolling parts of central Delhi and barricades slowing traffic.

"We had to call off the protest yesterday because we did not want more youth to be injured," CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke told a press conference.

"We will not march again because the police will hurt the youth again," he said, adding that more than 150 protesters were undergoing treatment in hospital.

Reuters could not independently verify that number.

UNDERLYING DISCONTENT TO REMAIN MODI'S CHALLENGE, ANALYST SAYS

"They beat us black and blue and they damaged our protest site,” Sahil Singh, a protester from the northern state of Uttar Pradesh told Reuters. “We want accountability to be set with Pradhan's resignation."

On Monday, Health Minister J.P. Nadda met two CJP leaders and sought time to discuss their demands within the government.

The demands include the release of Wangchuk, Pradhan's resignation and compensation of 10 million rupees ($104,000) for each student ​who died by suicide following the leak. About a dozen students took their own lives after the exam paper leak, local media reported.

The CJP’s surge ‌in popularity reflects ⁠frustrations among young Indians including job shortages as well as exam leaks, which they say happen frequently.

Dipke and his supporters began a sit-in last month seeking Pradhan's resignation. Some leaders from the opposition and social media influencers also joined the protest on Monday.

Opposition parties criticised the government for using force against young protesters. Leaders of Modi’s party said the violence seemed orchestrated.

Analysts said even if the talks succeed in calming the protests, the underlying discontent among dissatisfied youngsters has the potential to present the most formidable challenge to Modi’s government going forward.

“This is an issue which affects everyone … any crackdown against the overwhelmingly peaceful protesters, as the government is wont to do, will only serve to fuel anger,” said Pearl Pandya, senior analyst for Asia Pacific at conflict monitoring research group ACLED.

Reuters

Indiayouth groupprotestsDelhiclashesinjuries

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Indian space startup Skyroot Aerospace launched its Vikram-1 rocket, marking the first attempt by an Indian private company to place a satellite in orbit, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, India, July 18, 2026. REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh
India's Skyroot launches Vikram-1 in first private orbital rocket mission
WORLD
18-07-2026 19:15 HKT
Photo by ARUN SANKAR / AFP People shower flower petals as the Indian Railways' hydrogen-powered train arrives at Pandu Pindara railway station after its flagging-off ceremony in Haryana's Jind city on July 17, 2026.
India launches first hydrogen-powered train in clean energy push
WORLD
17-07-2026 16:52 HKT
Police patrol on a beach near Kudankulam nuclear power project in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo
Files relating to India's largest nuclear power plant Kudankulam exposed in data breach
WORLD
16-07-2026 17:21 HKT
A view of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo at its headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 24, 2024. REUTERS
IMF edges 2026 global growth forecast lower to 3pc, sees rebound in 2027
FINANCE
08-07-2026 21:17 HKT
] A screen displays images of images of people in custody, as U.S. and Canadian law enforcement officials announce federal charges and arrests of alleged members of a transnational organized crime group, at FBI offices in Los Angeles, California, U.S. July 7, 2026. REUTERS/David Swanson
International sting arrests 24 over India-based organised crime
WORLD
08-07-2026 15:25 HKT
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a joint-press conference with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto following their meeting at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 7, 2026. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Indonesia, India sign BrahMos missile deal
WORLD
07-07-2026 15:44 HKT
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (L) gestures as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on during joint press statements after their meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on July 2, 2026. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)
China says Japan-India cooperation 'should not target' Beijing
CHINA
03-07-2026 16:46 HKT
GoDaddy logo and Indian flag in this illustration taken July 2, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
World's biggest domain seller fears India's fake site crackdown could damage internet
WORLD
03-07-2026 15:06 HKT
National flags of China and India fly next to the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center, a venue for 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China August 30, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
India allows four Chinese-linked power equipment firms to bid for government projects
CHINA
03-07-2026 13:06 HKT
Photo by PHILIP FONG / AFP Firefighters work at the scene of a fire at an elementary school in Tokyo on June 19, 2026.
Fire breaks out at Tokyo primary school, injuring at least one
WORLD
19-06-2026 14:45 HKT
Patrick Tse dies at 89, Nicholas Tse returns to HK as family announces veteran actor’s passing
ENTERTAINMENT
20-07-2026 15:48 HKT
Deborah Lee breaks silence after Patrick Tse’s death
ENTERTAINMENT
19 hours ago
Charmaine Sheh pays tribute to Patrick Tse, recalls his warmth and generosity
ENTERTAINMENT
4 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.