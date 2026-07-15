Japan to recognise cryptocurrency as 'financial assets', NHK says

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Japan tightens social media rules for elections
14-07-2026 15:15 HKT
Trump invested crypto gains in stocks and bonds, filings show
13-07-2026 19:50 HKT
Japan successfully launches, lands reusable rocket
11-07-2026 17:10 HKT
China evacuates over one million as Typhoon Bavi nears
11-07-2026 12:44 HKT
Bill to secure Japan's imperial succession clears lower house
10-07-2026 20:48 HKT
Table for one: how Japan's 'Solitary Gourmet' became a TV hit
10-07-2026 14:32 HKT
Yen rises as Japan encourages pension funds to invest in domestic assets
10-07-2026 11:35 HKT
Low-income households entering work to get up to $45,000
13-07-2026 19:34 HKT
Mainland woman arrested after allegedly using counterfeit $1,000 banknotes
13-07-2026 12:56 HKT
Five arrested in Lantau electric mobility devices crackdown
14-07-2026 14:21 HKT