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WORLD

After KFC, cyberattack hits Japanese ice cream giant

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Employees of Ezaki Glico work on a Pocky production line at the company's Kitamoto factory in Kitamoto, north of Tokyo October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Employees of Ezaki Glico work on a Pocky production line at the company's Kitamoto factory in Kitamoto, north of Tokyo October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A major Japanese ice cream maker said Thursday that it is seeing shipment delays following a cyberattack at its logistics partner that has already affected Kentucky Fried Chicken and a large sushi chain.

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Ezaki Glico, known for popular snacks like Pocky, said some of its ice cream products rely on refrigerated warehouses owned by Nichirei, the target of the latest hack on a Japanese firm's computer systems.

Glico declined to discuss the financial impact on its business, even as the attack hit at a time when ice cream demand surges with sweltering heat blanketing Japan.

Local media said as much as 20 percent of Glico ice cream products were impacted. A spokesman said the firm was using alternatives to supply affected parts of its business in western Japan.

Nichirei, Japan's top frozen food supplier and refrigerated warehouse operator, said Wednesday that it "came under a cyberattack" that disrupted its subsidiaries' operations, including deliveries.

Kura Sushi Inc, a conveyor belt sushi chain with nearly 700 locations in Japan and abroad, said on Wednesday that its outlets in the west were experiencing shipment delays for some products.

Kentucky Fried Chicken Japan warned on Tuesday that its restaurants could face shortages that might force the chain to take some items off the menu or temporarily close stores.

Major supermarket chains, pastry firms and even dining halls at elderly care centres have also been impacted, local media said.

Nichirei said it planned to gradually restore its services starting Friday.

This is the latest case of a cyberattack disrupting the operations of a major Japanese firm.

Last year, beer giant Asahi was hit by a ransomware attack that disrupted its business for months, forcing it to go back to processing orders by hand.

Hacker group Qilin, believed to be based in Russia, issued a statement that Japanese media interpreted as a claim of responsibility on the maker of Asahi Dry, Japan's top beer brand.

Popular retail brand Muji also had to suspend online shopping in Japan after a ransomware attack on its delivery partner Askul.

Japanese government spokesman Minoru Kihara said Thursday that the latest incident was a reminder to companies to keep their systems up to date.

AFP

KFCcyberattackJapanice cream

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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