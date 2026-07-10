logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

One million women and girls lose access to support amid aid cuts: UN

WORLD
22 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the press for the first time aboard the new Air Force One while in flight from RAF Mildenhall AFB to Joint Base Andrews July 8, 2026 after leaving the United Kingdom. Trump, who switched from the old Air Force One to the new Air Force One while in the U.K. is returning from his visit to Ankara, Turkey where he attended the NATO summit. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the press for the first time aboard the new Air Force One while in flight from RAF Mildenhall AFB to Joint Base Andrews July 8, 2026 after leaving the United Kingdom. Trump, who switched from the old Air Force One to the new Air Force One while in the U.K. is returning from his visit to Ankara, Turkey where he attended the NATO summit. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP

The United Nations warned Friday that at least one million women and girls had lost access to critical support due to dramatic cuts to foreign aid spending since January 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In a fresh report, the UN Women agency decried a collapse of women's organisations at a time when needs are soaring.

US President Donald Trump slashed foreign aid after taking office last year, while other key donor countries have also been tightening their belts.

"The women's organisations at risk of being shut down are on the frontlines of the world's most severe humanitarian crises," Sofia Calltorp, UN Women's head of humanitarian action, said in a statement.

"Every dollar withdrawn from women's organisations is a dollar withdrawn from survivors of conflict-related sexual violence, displaced mothers, girls forced from school, and communities struggling to survive."

At a time when armed conflicts around the world are at their highest levels since World War II, around 120 million women and girls require humanitarian assistance and protection, UN Women said.

Its report, based on responses from 855 women-led and women's rights organisations across 52 crisis-affected countries, found that 84 percent of the groups had seen demand for their services increase since January 2025.

"Nearly nine in 10 say they can no longer meet current levels of need", the agency said, while "two in five organisations surveyed expect to shut down, temporarily or permanently, within the next year".

To keep the organisations afloat, it highlighted that leaders and employees were paying with their own labour and wellbeing.

A full 65 percent of women-led organisations reported staff working without pay to keep services running, it pointed out, while nearly half reported rising burnout among their staff.

The UN Women statement warned that conflict-related sexual violence "doubled in 2025, just as the systems designed to protect survivors are collapsing".

It found that 86 percent of women's organisations report an increase in gender-based violence in the communities they serve.

The organisation stressed that the cuts were having devastating consequences.

"A woman seeking refuge from violence might show up at the door of a shelter that has shut down; a pregnant woman may have to walk for hours to reach a health clinic; or a mother may be denied food for her children," it pointed out.

And the agency emphasised that the consequences of the cuts extended beyond crippling the humanitarian response.

"The dismantling of women's organisations is not happening in a vacuum but against a global backlash on the rights of women and girls," it said.

It pointed out that one in five organisations had already suspended work advancing women's leadership and gender equality, while over half reported witnessing declining participation of women in community leadership and local decision-making.

AFP

women and girlsaccess to supportaid cutsUN

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Visitors stand near a sign of artificial intelligence at an AI robot booth at Security China, an exhibition on public safety and security, in Beijing, China June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo
AI boom drives intangible investment to record level: UN
WORLD
08-07-2026 16:29 HKT
Cracks run through the partially dried-up river bed of the Gan River, a tributary to Poyang Lake during a regional drought in Nanchang, Jiangxi province, China, August 28, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
El Nino set to be strong, UN warns
WORLD
03-07-2026 11:44 HKT
Visitors stand near a sign of artificial intelligence at an AI robot booth at Security China, an exhibition on public safety and security, in Beijing, China June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo
UN report sees enormous potential benefits and big risks from AI
WORLD
01-07-2026 19:09 HKT
Police officers stand by drug packages displayed to the media following Costa Rican authorities' seizure of over three tons of cocaine hidden in a container of fresh fruit intended for European markets, in San Jose, Costa Rica, June 10, 2025. REUTERS/Maynor Valenzuela
Global trade in cocaine, methamphetamine is booming, UN drug report shows
WORLD
26-06-2026 17:34 HKT
Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, June 24, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer
UN halts escort of ships through Hormuz after vessel comes under attack
WORLD
26-06-2026 14:08 HKT
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers the keynote speech at London Climate Action Week, in London, Britain, June 24, 2026. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
UN's Guterres says climate risk must be core priority for finance ministers
WORLD
24-06-2026 20:09 HKT
Volker Turk, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, attends the Human Rights Council at the UN European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, September 8, 2025. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
UN nuclear watchdog chief welcomes Iran-US peace deal, says technical work starts now
WORLD
18-06-2026 18:45 HKT
The United Nations logo adorns a window at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 18, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
UN food aid agency gets $800 million grant from US after funding cuts
WORLD
17-06-2026 18:55 HKT
FILE PHOTO: Children swim in an inflatable pool during a hot day in Manila, Philippines, April 29, 2024. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/File Photo
Almost all of world's children exposed to climate hazards, UN agency says
WORLD
16-06-2026 10:26 HKT
The United Nations logo adorns a window at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 18, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Fight against HIV 'in peril' due to aid cuts, UN warns
WORLD
12-06-2026 20:09 HKT
Veteran HK film art director Robert Loh missing in Poland for 5 days
NEWS
09-07-2026 01:14 HKT
Domestic helper proposed pay rise too much for most employers, says union chair
NEWS
07-07-2026 14:25 HKT
(Online photo)
Hungary scrambles fighter jets after Cathay flight loses contact over Romania
NEWS
08-07-2026 19:18 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.