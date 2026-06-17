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WORLD

UN food aid agency gets $800 million grant from US after funding cuts

WORLD
1 hour ago
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The United Nations logo adorns a window at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 18, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
The United Nations logo adorns a window at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 18, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

The United Nations World Food Programme said on Wednesday it welcomed an $800 million contribution from the United States, following previous funding cuts from President Donald Trump's administration.

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The funds will help scale up assistance and respond rapidly to emerging crises at a time when global hunger is at record levels and the number of people facing acute hunger is expected to rise this year, WFP said.

  • The U.S. is the WFP's biggest donor, but its contribution more than halved from 2024 to around $2 billion in 2025.

  • WFP said the new funding would allow it to pre-position food supplies, expand cash assistance programmes and maintain supply chains in crisis-hit areas such as Lebanon, Haiti and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

  • The U.S. has long been the world's largest humanitarian donor, though its contributions have fluctuated sharply in recent years amid shifts in foreign aid policy.

  • In 2025, U.S. humanitarian funding to the UN fell to about $3.38 billion from $14.1 billion a year earlier after major spending cuts.

  • On Tuesday, the U.S. State Department also announced $218 million in assistance to the U.N. children's agency UNICEF.

  • The WFP is under temporary leadership while the U.S. seeks to place another American at the agency's helm, following the resignation of Cindy McCain on health grounds.

Reuters

UNfood aidagency$800 million grantUSfunding cuts

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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