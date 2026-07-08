Thai beer dynasty mother drops 'ungrateful child' case against son

A mother from one of Thailand's wealthiest families formally withdrew her "ungrateful child" lawsuit against her son on Wednesday, a Bangkok court said, after he accused his elder brother of sexual abuse.

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Jeeranuch Bhirombhakdi, a third-generation member of the billionaire family behind Thailand's Singha beer empire, dropped her suit against her son, Siranudh "Psi" Scott, according to a statement from the civil court that was hearing the case.

She brought the suit in February under a measure known as the "ungrateful child law".

It allows parents to revoke gifts if their offspring are deemed ungrateful, physically abusive, neglectful in old age, or responsible for serious reputational harm.

Prompted by his mother's suit, Siranudh revealed accusations in May that he had been sexually abused by his older brother Sunit and his babysitter.

Jeeranuch argued that he had damaged the family's reputation and sought to reclaim land worth millions of dollars that had been gifted to Siranudh by his late grandfather.

"Dropping the lawsuit, they no longer cause me more harm but everything else that brought me to this point still remains," Siranudh told reporters outside the court on Wednesday.

"Even though they withdrew the case, my life is still shattered."

About 20 of Siranudh's supporters gathered near the court holding paper flowers and photos of him.

"I cannot claim today is a victory as this case should never have happened," Siranudh said. "I've never been ungrateful to anyone."

His representative Parnthep Pourpongpan told reporters that Jeeranuch's filing "requested conciliation within the family since the dispute is a family matter".

Jeeranuch said in a statement dated on Friday that she had decided to withdraw her suit.

"This mother is ready to talk, as long as we speak with love and genuine goodwill towards one another," she said.

Jeeranuch said she was "ready to respect and accept" the judicial process with regard to the matter between her sons, and hoped that "the truth will come to light and fairness will be served to both of my children".

A representative for Jeeranuch could not be reached immediately on Wednesday.

Sunit has denied the allegations against him, but acknowledged roughhouse play between the boys.

Singha parent company Boonrawd Brewery dismissed Sunit from his executive role with the company in May.

The Bhirombhakdi family is listed as Thailand's 15th richest by Forbes, which estimates their net worth at $1.75 billion.

AFP