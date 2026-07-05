Vessel forced out of New York ship parade over 'politically charged' banners

The U.S. Coast Guard said "politically charged" messages led to the removal of an environmental group's vessel from a fleet of sailing ships gathered in New York on Saturday to celebrate the country's 250th anniversary.

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A ship owned by the Hudson River Sloop Clearwater environmental organization was forced out of the Sail4th 250 parade in New York Harbor, the Coast Guard said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

The ship had banners that read, "Save the Clean Water Act" and "Indigenous Rights, Racial Justice, Climate Solutions".

Participants in the event had agreed to refrain from displaying political or politically charged messages or statements, according to the Coast Guard, which said it enforced the agreement on behalf of Sail4th.

"The owner of the sloop Clearwater was contacted and requested to remove the message being displayed or be removed from the parade of sail," the Coast Guard said. "They declined to remove it."

Jen Benson, director of advocacy and communications at Hudson River Sloop Clearwater, disputed the claim. She said the Coast Guard did not ask for the messages to be taken down, but requested the ship leave the sailing route or risk arrest.

"We don't feel like advocating for clean water is a politically charged message," Benson said. "People on all sides of the aisle, and no sides at all, have been fighting in the United States for clean water in different ways."

Sail4th 250 was one of the events organized by Freedom 250, a group created by the Trump administration to plan celebrations for the country's 250th anniversary. More than 40 tall ships from 20 foreign countries participated, traveling through New York Harbor from near Sandy Hook, New Jersey, up to the George Washington Bridge.

Hudson River Sloop Clearwater's website says the group's mission is to "protect the Hudson River by stewarding an intergenerational community of river advocates through education, advocacy, sailing, and music."

(Reuters)