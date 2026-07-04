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WORLD

Adam Sandler, Swift's and Kelce's brothers play key wedding roles

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Maltin Modern Master Award honoree Adam Sandler attends the 41st Santa Barbara International Film Festival in Santa Barbara, California, U.S. February 5, 2026. REUTERS/Caroline Brehman
Maltin Modern Master Award honoree Adam Sandler attends the 41st Santa Barbara International Film Festival in Santa Barbara, California, U.S. February 5, 2026. REUTERS/Caroline Brehman

Adam Sandler, the comic actor known for goofball roles in movies such as "Billy Madison" and "The Waterboy," has now officiated one of the most-anticipated celebrity unions of the century.

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Sandler served as officiant for pop megastar Taylor Swift's nuptials with football player Travis Kelce, a publicist for Swift disclosed on Friday. A statement described Sandler as a friend of the couple.

Kelce, one of the greatest tight ends in National Football League history, had a cameo role in Sandler's 2025 film "Happy Gilmore 2."

"Man, this life is crazy!! Still so surreal I got this opportunity," Kelce wrote on social media at the time, under a photo of himself with Sandler on set.

Sandler spoke about Swift and Kelce last year, describing Swift in an interview on "Entertainment Tonight" as "incredible" and saying she was kind to his family.

"My kids have met Taylor a bunch of times over the years, and she’s ridiculously nice to them and warm," said Sandler, the father of two daughters. The actor called Kelce "such a gentle, nice guy, and funny as hell.”

Sandler's wedding role was among just a few details confirmed by Swift's camp.

The wedding party featured Swift's brother, Austin Swift, as man of honor and Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, as best man.

Jason Kelce is a former NFL star who co-hosts the popular podcast "New Heights" with his brother.

There were no other groomsmen or bridesmaids, the statement from Swift's publicist said.

Reuters

Adam SandlerSwiftKelcebrotherskey wedding roles

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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