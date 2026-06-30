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WORLD

US House passes youth online safety legislation

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and Reddit applications are displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration/File Photo
Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and Reddit applications are displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration/File Photo

The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation on Monday that would require online platforms to provide some safeguards for children, setting up a potential clash with the Senate where lawmakers support more stringent standards.

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Congress has taken increasing interest in preventing harm to youth online, as social media companies have faced a backlash.

The House passed the Kids Internet and Digital Safety Act in a 267-117 vote with support from both Democrats and Republicans.

The legislation would require companies to offer ways for kids to limit addictive features and put in place policies to protect children from some harms including sexual exploitation.

The bill is the House's first attempt to regulate online child safety since the Senate passed the Kids Online Safety Act in a 91-3 vote in 2024.

The Senate bill would impose a "duty of care" on social media companies when it comes to young users. U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn, a Republican from Tennessee, has been negotiating with the White House to gain support for a package that would include the bill.

Reuters

US Houseyouthonline safetylegislation

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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