logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Over 5,000 people trapped in Myanmar scam centres near Thai border, rights group says

WORLD
16 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Victims of scam centers who were tricked or trafficked into working in Myanmar, are stuck in limbo at a compound inside the KK Park, a fraud factory, and a human trafficking hub on the border with Thailand-Myanmar after a multinational crackdown on the compounds run by criminal gangs, operated by the Karen Border Guard Force (BGF) in Myawaddy, Myanmar, February 26, 2025. REUTERS/Stringer
Victims of scam centers who were tricked or trafficked into working in Myanmar, are stuck in limbo at a compound inside the KK Park, a fraud factory, and a human trafficking hub on the border with Thailand-Myanmar after a multinational crackdown on the compounds run by criminal gangs, operated by the Karen Border Guard Force (BGF) in Myawaddy, Myanmar, February 26, 2025. REUTERS/Stringer

More than 5,300 people are still trapped in online scam centres near Myanmar's Thai border, a human rights group said, over one year after thousands were freed during a multinational crackdownin the region.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In a June 22 letter to Thai police urging them to take action, the Civil Society Network for Human Trafficking Victim Assistance (CSNHTV) said many of those trapped were foreign nationals held at four locations inside areas controlled by a Myanmar militia.

The group estimates that the people trapped include around 1,600 Chinese nationals, some 200 Burmese, 20 Thais as well as citizens from the Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia, Brazil, Russia, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, and Zimbabwe.

Scam centres in Southeast Asia, including those in Myanmar and Cambodia, run illegal online schemes that defraud people worldwide and generate billions of dollars of annual revenues, according to the United Nations.

Many of these facilities, such as those along parts of the Myanmar-Thailand border, are operated by foreign nationals trafficked there by criminal gangs, often working in oppressive environments and subjected to abuse.

Thailand last year fronted a regional effort to dismantle the scam centres along its borders, pulling out some 5,000 people from sprawling scam hubs in Myanmar's Myawaddy area, but large-scale illegal operations have continued.

In its letter, the Thailand-based CSNHTV said a large number of victims were currently confined in scam compounds located within areas controlled by Myanmar's Democratic Karen Buddhist Army (DKBA) militia.

"Many of these compounds have yet to be dismantled or subjected to rescue operations to free all remaining victims," it said.

"As a result, these syndicates continue to engage in online fraud and human trafficking, causing harm to victims around the world, particularly in the United States and Europe."

Two DKBA officials did not respond to calls seeking comment.

A spokeswoman for Myanmar's military-backed government, which has publicly announced a crackdown on scam operations, also did not immediately respond to questions from Reuters.

Reuters

people trappedMyanmarscam centresThai borderrights group

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Myanmar's military chief Min Aung Hlaing attends a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, September 25, 2025. REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov/Pool/File Photo
China's Xi backs Myanmar's president as two leaders meet in Beijing
CHINA
16-06-2026 12:17 HKT
Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing (L) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Reuters/File)
Myanmar's former junta chief kicks off visit to China as civilian president
CHINA
15-06-2026 14:43 HKT
Demonstrators protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Myanmar detains US businessman who wrote about military coup, sources say
WORLD
12-06-2026 19:06 HKT
Myanmar's junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup on February 1, presides an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Myanmar's president to visit China next week
CHINA
12-06-2026 16:04 HKT
US embassy in Yangon
US embassy employee found dead in Yangon hotel, Thai woman detained
WORLD
12-06-2026 01:55 HKT
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia July 9, 2022. Stefani Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS
China's foreign minister urges border calm in talks with Myanmar
CHINA
05-06-2026 15:49 HKT
Photo by SAI AUNG MAIN / AFP A woman prepares ingredients to cook at a Rakhine traditional food restaurant in Yangon on May 15, 2026.
Tasting Myanmar's coastal cuisine, pushed to the brink by war
WORLD
20-05-2026 16:39 HKT
Victims of scam centers who were tricked or trafficked into working in Myanmar, are stuck in limbo at a compound inside the KK Park, a fraud factory, and a human trafficking hub on the border with Thailand-Myanmar after a multinational crackdown on the compounds run by criminal gangs, operated by the Karen Border Guard Force (BGF) in Myawaddy, Myanmar, February 26, 2025. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Myanmar proposes death sentence for cyberscam offences
WORLD
14-05-2026 17:36 HKT
Soldiers stand next to military vehicles as people gather to protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Myanmar military claims recapture of trade artery towards China
WORLD
07-05-2026 20:08 HKT
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at a school in Kawhmu, Yangon, Myanmar, July 18, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo
Philippines urges Myanmar to grant ASEAN envoy access to Aung San Suu Kyi
WORLD
06-05-2026 15:19 HKT
Police arrest 24 drivers, issue 4,000 tickets in two-week crackdown on distracted drivers and jaywalkers
NEWS
22-06-2026 18:43 HKT
Two arrested after bank staff spot 24 fake $100 bills in Mong Kok
NEWS
22-06-2026 18:47 HKT
MTR Tung Chung Line extension hits major milestone as twin tunnels Complete excavation
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.