logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Can Pakistan's peacekeeping role in Iran war give it an economic dividend?

WORLD
18 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
U.S. Vice President JD Vance shakes hands with Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, next to Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as they meet for high-level talks aimed at advancing a deal to end the Middle East conflict, at the Buergenstock Resort Lake Lucerne, near Stansstad, Switzerland, June 21, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/Pool/File Photo
U.S. Vice President JD Vance shakes hands with Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, next to Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as they meet for high-level talks aimed at advancing a deal to end the Middle East conflict, at the Buergenstock Resort Lake Lucerne, near Stansstad, Switzerland, June 21, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/Pool/File Photo

Pakistan's role in brokering a peace deal in the Iran war has led to widespread diplomatic acclaim that could bring Islamabad some economic benefits, but analysts question whether such gains can help resolve the fault lines in its economy.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir attended talks between Iran and the U.S. in the Swiss town of Buergenstock last weekend, the culmination of Pakistan's months-long role in one of the world's most consequential diplomatic negotiations.

"This guy. What's up, man?" U.S. Vice President JD Vance said upon seeing Munir in the resort town before giving the army chief a hug. Both sides, along with several world leaders, have thanked Islamabad for helping ease a conflict that could have disrupted the Strait of Hormuz for a long period, choked global oil supplies and shattered the world economy.

The breakthrough has raised Pakistan's profile and analysts say the country of 250 million people has an opportunity to convert that goodwill into some gains for an economy marked by decades of boom and bust. But they said any benefits were unlikely to fix deeper structural issues including social and economic inequity, a narrow tax base and repeated IMF bailouts.

Pakistan is targeting economic growth of 4.0% and inflation of 8.2% for the coming fiscal year, compared with ​3.7% projected growth in fiscal 2026 which ends in June, and 6.7% average inflation in the July-May period ​of the outgoing ⁠year.

"A nation that delivers stability at home and helps advance stability abroad becomes a more credible destination for investment," said Khurran Schehzad, adviser to Pakistan's finance minister.

"A growth-oriented economic agenda, coupled with a reputation as a force for peace and stability, places Pakistan in a uniquely favourable position to attract investment into its people, infrastructure, technology and future growth sectors."

Many analysts are expecting some largesse from the U.S., although there have been no signs of any such windfalls yet.

Alex Vatanka, senior fellow and director of the Iran program at the Middle East Institute in Washington, said one gain for Pakistan was the "huge potential to be a more integrated part of the broader Middle East," and eventually forging broader economic partnerships in the region that would also encompass defence.

Another possibility was that sanctions relief on Iran could allow "huge trade between Iran and Pakistan," particularly through their Balochistan land border, said Miftah Ismail, a former finance minister.

 

SEEN THIS BEFORE

After the September 11, 2001 attacks and the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan, alignment with Washington helped secure debt rescheduling from more than a dozen bilateral creditors, renewed support from the IMF and other multilateral lenders, and U.S. assistance. But Pakistan failed to take advantage because of structural weaknesses, analysts say.

Khurram Husain, an economic commentator and journalist, said the current situation was similar to post-9/11, but with one crucial difference: that moment came at "the start of a long ruinous war in which Pakistan had to play a frontline role" while this time "Pakistan is playing the role of a peacemaker."

That distinction means Pakistan's leverage this time comes from being useful to multiple sides simultaneously — Washington, Tehran, Gulf states, Turkey and China.

Former finance minister Ismail said the diplomatic role had enhanced Pakistan's international prestige, but that had no effect on the high costs, weak exports and external repayments that keep it dependent on the IMF.

"Our house is in such disorder that foreigners can't really help us unless we help ourselves," he said. "Nothing here in this war changes that and we will be continually dependent on the IMF."

Asim Ijaz Khawaja, a professor at Harvard University and director of the Harvard Center for International Development, said Pakistan should resist short-term financial concessions that do not raise productivity.

Instead, he said, Pakistan should seek academic exchanges and scholarships, preferential market access for textiles and IT services, technology transfer and green investment frameworks.

Hamish Falconer, Britain's minister for the Middle East, thanked Islamabad for its peacekeeping role during a visit last week and told Reuters the UK saw "huge scope for deepening trade links" with Pakistan and that a British trade minister was expected to visit in the coming months.

Diplomats from two other Western countries have also said their governments are exploring strengthening economic ties following Islamabad's peace efforts. They did not wish to be identified further.

 

'PEACE PIVOT'

Atif Mian, professor of economics, public policy and finance at Princeton University, said Pakistan should avoid treating diplomacy as another route to deposits, rollovers or IMF-style relief. The real prize, he said, was a "peace pivot" — external and domestic — built on regional trade, energy links with Iran, and deeper integration with the Gulf and Turkey through exports, technology transfer and co-dependent industries.

Analysts said any new economic gains would not fix Pakistan’s deeper constraints.

"If structural reforms are not implemented, the country is poised for an implosion in coming decades," said Adeel Malik, associate professor of development economics at Oxford University.

"There are deep-seated grievances among the young and the shrinking middle classes against Pakistan's ruling elite. The prevailing system has given ruling elites an extended lease of life but has made the country socially and economically insecure."

Reuters

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Iranian flags hang off a lamp post along a street in southern Tehran on June 20, 2026. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
Iran says UN watchdog will not be allowed to inspect bombed nuclear sites
WORLD
28 mins ago
AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and robot hand miniature in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
AI can outpace cybersecurity norms 'in months': spy alliance
WORLD
58 mins ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the JNS (Jerusalem News Syndicate) International Policy Summit in Jerusalem, June 21, 2026. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Trump allies defend him to Israelis anxious over Iran deal
WORLD
1 hour ago
Displaced Palestinians, fleeing northern Gaza due to an Israeli military operation, move southward after Israeli forces ordered residents of Gaza City to evacuate to the south, in the central Gaza Strip, September 18, 2025. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas
Israel targeted Gaza children resulting in genocide, UN inquiry says
WORLD
1 hour ago
Cars and motorbikes drive past billboards showing Iran’s new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei and his late father Ali Khamenei, with the slogan “Thank you to loyal Iran,” erected along the highway leading to Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon June 22, 2026.REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
New Lebanon-Israel talks to begin, in shadow of US-Iran deal
WORLD
2 hours ago
Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words "Artificial Intelligence AI" in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
UN chief calls on AI firms to come clean on environmental costs
WORLD
2 hours ago
People walk past a billboard with a picture of the Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran, Iran, June 17, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Undoing the 'tangled nest' of Iran sanctions won't be easy or quick
WORLD
2 hours ago
The JetBlue terminal is empty as most flights are cancelled at Logan International Airport during a winter blizzard snow storm in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., February 23, 2026. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
US agencies probe near-miss between American, Delta jets at Boston airport
WORLD
3 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he departs after attending UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 15, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
America's 250th anniversary celebrations get Trumped
WORLD
3 hours ago
A Union Jack flag and social media app icons are seen in this illustration taken June 15, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
UK considers forcing social media firms to prioritise trusted news
WORLD
4 hours ago
Two arrested after bank staff spot 24 fake $100 bills in Mong Kok
NEWS
23 hours ago
Police arrest 24 drivers, issue 4,000 tickets in two-week crackdown on distracted drivers and jaywalkers
NEWS
23 hours ago
Exterior view of Shouson Peak Clubhouse
Celebrities snap up Hong Kong luxury homes as market heats up, Eason Chan leads with $182m purchase
PROPERTY
21-06-2026 18:02 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.